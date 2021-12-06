My Hero Academia 5: how has Mirko’s design changed? Here is the comparison with Season 4

The revenge of 1-A Let’s start immediately with “cooling” the minds of all those who, well aware of the narrative direction of the manga by Horikoshi-sensei, already expected from this first episode that the plot would proceed quickly towards the elusive narrative arc of the exercise between classes A and B of the first year. As per tradition, by now, for a couple of seasons, in fact, the authors of the anime have packaged a cousin totally filler episode which has the function of reintroducing the narrative universe in which the superhero adventures of Deku and his companions take place. But we tell you from the beginning, however, that this time the guys from BONES managed to pack a filler of absolute quality, by far the best of the entire television series so far. If with the Season 3 of My Hero Academia he had opted for an episode with tones slice of slife set in the pool, and with the fourth instead the authors had introduced a new character as deus ex machina to summarize the recent plot, this time the writers of the anime have taken a step forward, creating an episode with a banal plot but characterized by an excellent technical sector.

