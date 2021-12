Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale said it would pay approximately $50 million in bonuses to its frontline and hourly employees at the end of the year. The company said the bonuses will work out to between $300 and $700 per U.S. employee. Tyson Foods said it has paid more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses over the past year, and the average pay for an hourly employee is now $18 an hour.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO