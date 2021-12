Officers serve search warrants that result in four felony arrests, the seizure of several firearms, and narcotics. On Friday, May 28, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m., San Francisco Police officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 3700 block of Mission Street regarding an armed robbery. Officers met with the 41-year-old male victim who said he parked his car on Mission Street and got out. The victim was approached by two black male suspects who pointed firearms at him. Following a brief struggle, the victim fell to the ground. One suspect took the victim’s watch. Both suspects got into a vehicle and fled the scene. Investigators from the SFPD Robbery Detail took over the investigation and identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Robert Garcia of San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO