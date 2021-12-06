ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nobody’s Bigger Than The Group

wrir.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 2!!! Thank you so much for joining us again Sibs! This week DJ Mr.DoTheMost is back, which means our synergy is too! To commemorate this occasion, this week’s theme will celebrate some of the best groups of our time. A lot of great solo...

www.wrir.org

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

EST Gee Announces Featureless "Bigger Than Life Or Death" Disc 2

Over the past few months, we've seen a ton of big-name rappers add on to some of the hottest projects of 2021 with deluxe editions and B sides and it's been a blessing for fans. MoneyBagg Yo came back with A Gangsta's Pain: Reloaded, Westside Gunn added on to HWH8...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

EST Gee Drops Second Part Of "Bigger Than Life Or Death" Album

Louisville, Kentucky-raised rapper EST Gee has solidified his position as one of this year's biggest breakout stars, making a name for himself out of Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group. Following standout features on songs with Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, and more, Geeski delivers the second part of his album Bigger Than Life Or Death, arriving with eight new songs on Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wedr.com

Pharrell Williams describes Jay-Z's recording process as "weird and amazing"

Pharrell Williams has recorded with a who's who of music, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Kanye West, and he's worked more than anyone else with one of the new members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z. They began recording in 1999, and their seemingly endless list of hits includes "Frontin'," "Excuse Me Miss" and "Change Clothes."
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

HuDost releases video for new single “Home Is Bigger Than Us”

Folk-rock duo HuDost is co-fronted by Moksha Sommer and Jemal Wade Hines. The two have unveiled their new album, Anthems of Home. The 11-song release includes their newest single, “Home is Bigger Than Us”, along with a video to accompany the release. Celebrating authentic love in its many forms, the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juelz Santana
wrir.org

losing sleep never sounded so good

With an awesome set of new music and artists plus some great throwbacks, we always give you a good reason to get up early on Fridays. The Beatles, “Don’t Let Me Down (Single Version) [2021 Mix]”. from Let It Be (Super Deluxe) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2021. Swansea Sound,...
MUSIC
knkx.org

The Crocodile is back open and bigger than ever

After completing a move to a new location, the historic Crocodile theater reopened its doors on Wednesday at First Avenue and Wall Street in Seattle. The Crocodile is a Belltown fixture that’s been around since 1991, when it cemented itself in Seattle’s grunge history with icons like The Posies, Pearl Jam, Mudhoney, and Nirvana gracing its stage.
SEATTLE, WA
Vibe

Official Soundtrack To Questlove’s ‘Summer Of Soul’ Set To Be Released This January

Questlove’s award-winning and Grammy-nominated directorial debut, Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), is still making quite the buzz amongst music lovers. Legacy Records recently announced the forthcoming arrival of the film’s official soundtrack. Commemorating the concert series described as a “joyous musical celebration and nearly erased historical event that celebrated Black culture, pride and unity,” Questlove chose 17 live renditions of jazz, blues, R&B, and soul classics that were performed at the Harlem Cultural Festival and seen in the film. The first single from the soundtrack, Sly & The Family Stone’s “Sing A Simple Song” arrives...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Zapp Roger#Hiphip
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Ted Nugent says “rotten, hateful, soulless” Dee Snider celebrated his COVID diagnosis

American singer, songwriter, guitarist and activist Ted Nugent has slammed Dee Snider over a comment that seemingly celebrated his COVID diagnosis. At the beginning of the pandemic, Nugent took a public stance refusing the COVID vaccine and tested positive for the infectious disease in April of this yer. Upon hearing the news, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick shared some news headlines on social media about Nugent supporting COVID conspiracy theories and captioned the post “How it started, how it’s going”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
toofab.com

Blue Ivy Raps in Jay-Z's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Tribute Video

A proud daughter bursts out laughing while honoring her father and his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. 9-year-old Blue Ivy made a rare appearance in her father Jay-Z's pre-recorded tribute video. The 2021 inductees were honored in a ceremony that aired on HBO on Saturday November 20.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy