Nobody’s Bigger Than The Group

Questlove’s award-winning and Grammy-nominated directorial debut, Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), is still making quite the buzz amongst music lovers. Legacy Records recently announced the forthcoming arrival of the film’s official soundtrack. Commemorating the concert series described as a “joyous musical celebration and nearly erased historical event that celebrated Black culture, pride and unity,” Questlove chose 17 live renditions of jazz, blues, R&B, and soul classics that were performed at the Harlem Cultural Festival and seen in the film. The first single from the soundtrack, Sly & The Family Stone’s “Sing A Simple Song” arrives...

