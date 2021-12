Every chef, celebrity or otherwise, has a signature dish that gets everyone cooking in their kitchens, and everyone's favorite host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" is no different. Guy Fieri's Dragon's Breath Chili is the one recipe that stands out above all of his many dishes, and it definitely has internet tongues wagging their fiery approval. But don't take our word for it. His Dragon's Breath Chili has over 500 reviews and 5 stars on the Food Network site.

RECIPES ・ 17 HOURS AGO