Quarterbacks: You don’t have to like Sean Clifford, and there are many Penn State fans who don’t. I just don’t know why. In a relentless snow, the senior went for 313 yards, completed 67.6 percent of his passes and threw for three touchdowns against Michigan State. He threw for 102 of those yards in the fourth quarter and got Penn State back in the game practically himself by completing a 25-yard pass fourth-and-24 with his back to the goal line. It was impressive work. GRADE: A-

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO