Toys For Tots Motorcycle Parade Delivers Presents For Children

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — For some people jingle bells are the signature sound of the holiday season, but for others its the roar of the Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.

It has been a tradition for 43 years. Last year there was no parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s parade went up Western Boulevard from 83rd all the way to Lane Tech High School at Addison.

Each motorcycle rider delivered a new toy to be given to a child in need.

Anyone interested can still donate a toy for the holiday by leaving it at any of the toy drop boxes across the Chicagoland area or at the Toys for Tots headquarters in Bridgeview.

