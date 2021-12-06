‘Fantasy Life Online’ from Boltrend Games and Level-5 Can Now Be Downloaded Ahead of Servers Going Live Later Today

Butterscotch Shenanigans, Inc. "...a design masterpiece." 5/5 - TouchArcade 2016 Game of the Year - TouchArcade, Gamezebo Time's Top 10 Games / Top 50 …. "...a design masterpiece." 5/5 - TouchArcade 2016 Game of the Year - TouchArcade, Gamezebo Time's Top 10 Games / Top 50 Apps of 2016 Craft, battle, and quest your way through Crashlands, an outlandish, story-driven Crafting RPG overflowing with sass! Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope. ▼▼ Key Features ▼▼ -● Expansive Crafting System ●- Unlock over 500 craftable items as you explore the world and learn its secrets! -● Self-managing, Infinite Inventory ●- In Crashlands, your inventory is infinite, manages itself, and retrieves your tools when you need them, so you can focus on adventuring, questing, and building. You'll never have to dig through your bag or return to your base to free up inventory space! -● RPG-Style Character Progression ●- Become more powerful through creating ever-more-amazing items! As you grow in power, you can venture to new regions of the world, meet strange characters, discover new stories, and encounter new and interesting enemies. -● Skill-Based Combat ●- Learn the attacks of the enemies you encounter, and use your skill, agility, and wits to defeat them! You can even augment your fighting prowess with the power of the dozens of gadgets you can craft. Set your enemies on fire, stun them, slow down time, and more! -● Intuitive Base Building ●- Building a base in Crashlands is so simple it feels like fingerpainting. You can create beautiful, sprawling bases in minutes! -● Tameable Creatures ●- Every creature in Crashlands can become a trusty combat sidekick. Find an egg, incubate it, and hatch your very own adorable or hideous bundle of joy. You can even craft special items to grow and empower them! -● Huge World... with Huge Problems ●- Four sentient races, three continents, an epic bid for the future of the planet, and you - trapped in the middle, trying to deliver your freakin' packages. Take your time to dive into the side stories of the characters you meet or just rush headlong into making that special delivery. With hundreds upon hundreds of quests, there's a lot to do and discover on planet Woanope! -● Effortless Cloud Saving ●- Just because your battery died or you accidentally dropped your device into a bottomless chasm, doesn't mean your save has to die with it. With Cloud Saving, you can easily store and retrieve your save from the cloud, and move it between your devices! Crashlands+ allows you to sync your Apple Arcade saves between supported devices using your iCloud account. Note: Crashlands saves from other platforms aren't compatible with Crashlands+ on Apple Arcade. -● Controller Support ●- Tired of rubbing your sweaty hands all over your beautiful touchscreen? No problem! We've got support for most mobile-compatible controllers, so you can rub your sweaty hands on some joysticks instead!

