‘Fantasy Life Online’ from Boltrend Games and Level-5 Can Now Be Downloaded Ahead of Servers Going Live Later Today

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’d like to play it, you can download Fantasy Life Online on the App Store for iOS here and pre-register for it on Google Play for Android here. The Android download should go live soon as well. The...

toucharcade.com

Comments

TouchArcade

‘Pako 3’ from Tree Men Games Is Out Now Worldwide, Android Version Coming Later

About a week ago, Tree Men Games’ revealed the newest entry in the Pako series, Pako 3 (Free) for iOS with a December 2nd release date. It has just started rolling out worldwide earlier than expected. With spinoffs and numbered entries hitting iOS, Android, and more over the years, Tree Men Games have gone back to the original car chase gameplay style in Pako 3 with loads of levels and cars to unlock. Pako 3 includes over 30 levels at launch to unlock with leaderboards, achievements, and iCloud save support. Watch the Pako 3 trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
enplugged.com

Download New PC Games – How To Download PC Games Online

Are you still buying your new PC games from your local video games shop? Paying premium prices and waiting for a sold out game to come in? These days it’s a lot easier to download your new PC games from the internet. What’s the point in walking to the games...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

23 great iPhone games you can download right now

PlayStation and Xbox consoles are harder to buy than ever right now, but who needs 'em? After all, you carry a gaming machine in your pocket with you everywhere you go. The iOS ecosystem is home to a dizzying array of fantastic games you can play, many of which are optimized for your iPhone. In fact, there are so many games out there that cutting through them all can be overwhelming. What should you skip and what should you play?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Tales of Crestoria’ from Bandai Namco Entertainment Is Shutting Down in February 2022

Tales of Crestoria is available to play from now until February 7, 2022 (JST). If you already have it, you can play it and use any items or gleamstones in your account until then. The bi-weekly Tales of Crestoria manga being released will now be released weekly until the shutdown with the next issue coming on December 13th. If you’d like to play it before it shuts down, you can get Tales of Crestoria on the App Store for iOS here and Google Play for Android here. It is disappointing to see another free to play game based on a big brand shut down this quickly, but I can’t say I’m too surprised at this point. Hopefully Tales of Luminaria is around for longer. Check that out here. Did you enjoy Tales of Crestoria and did you check out the excellent Tales of Arise on consoles and PC?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the reserving server notification for Duty Finder in Final Fantasy XIV Online?

If you’re trying to jump into a dungeon or instance in Final Fantasy XIV Online, you might find yourself and your party receiving a small notification in your Duty Finder where it says that it’s ‘reserving server.’ When this notification pops up, there’s not much you can do about it, but what does it mean? In this guide, we will share what the reserving server notification means in Final Fantasy XIV Online.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Crashlands+

Butterscotch Shenanigans, Inc. "...a design masterpiece." 5/5 - TouchArcade 2016 Game of the Year - TouchArcade, Gamezebo Time's Top 10 Games / Top 50 …. "...a design masterpiece." 5/5 - TouchArcade 2016 Game of the Year - TouchArcade, Gamezebo Time's Top 10 Games / Top 50 Apps of 2016 Craft, battle, and quest your way through Crashlands, an outlandish, story-driven Crafting RPG overflowing with sass! Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope. ▼▼ Key Features ▼▼ -● Expansive Crafting System ●- Unlock over 500 craftable items as you explore the world and learn its secrets! -● Self-managing, Infinite Inventory ●- In Crashlands, your inventory is infinite, manages itself, and retrieves your tools when you need them, so you can focus on adventuring, questing, and building. You'll never have to dig through your bag or return to your base to free up inventory space! -● RPG-Style Character Progression ●- Become more powerful through creating ever-more-amazing items! As you grow in power, you can venture to new regions of the world, meet strange characters, discover new stories, and encounter new and interesting enemies. -● Skill-Based Combat ●- Learn the attacks of the enemies you encounter, and use your skill, agility, and wits to defeat them! You can even augment your fighting prowess with the power of the dozens of gadgets you can craft. Set your enemies on fire, stun them, slow down time, and more! -● Intuitive Base Building ●- Building a base in Crashlands is so simple it feels like fingerpainting. You can create beautiful, sprawling bases in minutes! -● Tameable Creatures ●- Every creature in Crashlands can become a trusty combat sidekick. Find an egg, incubate it, and hatch your very own adorable or hideous bundle of joy. You can even craft special items to grow and empower them! -● Huge World... with Huge Problems ●- Four sentient races, three continents, an epic bid for the future of the planet, and you - trapped in the middle, trying to deliver your freakin' packages. Take your time to dive into the side stories of the characters you meet or just rush headlong into making that special delivery. With hundreds upon hundreds of quests, there's a lot to do and discover on planet Woanope! -● Effortless Cloud Saving ●- Just because your battery died or you accidentally dropped your device into a bottomless chasm, doesn't mean your save has to die with it. With Cloud Saving, you can easily store and retrieve your save from the cloud, and move it between your devices! Crashlands+ allows you to sync your Apple Arcade saves between supported devices using your iCloud account. Note: Crashlands saves from other platforms aren't compatible with Crashlands+ on Apple Arcade. -● Controller Support ●- Tired of rubbing your sweaty hands all over your beautiful touchscreen? No problem! We've got support for most mobile-compatible controllers, so you can rub your sweaty hands on some joysticks instead!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to visit another world server in Final Fantasy XIV Online

There are ways to get around congested wait times in Final Fantasy XIV Online. When many players are trying to jump into the game, it can be challenging to find a session that you can find. A good way to get around this is to visit another world server within your data center. The feature allows you to visit a less populated world, allowing you to jump into the game rather than wait in a queue. Here’s what you need to do to visit another world server in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Gorgeous Pixel Art Adventure ‘Unreal Life’ Is Coming to iOS and Android next Year

Pixel art adventure game Unreal Life from hako life and room6 is a game I’ve heard a lot about from friends who played it on PC and Nintendo Switch. Shaun covered it a bit from TGS 2018. Read about his early thoughts on the game here. The publisher has now announced that it is coming to iOS and Android in the near future. Unreal Life has you playing as a girl who has lost her memories but only remembers one name: “Miss Sakura". You try and find Miss Sakura with the help of a traffic light and have the ability to read the memories of objects you touch. Unreal Life has always looked excellent and it will be making its way to iOS and Android as a premium release featuring four different endings with your choices leading to different outcomes. Watch the Unreal Life English trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Final Fantasy VI - Mimicry Man v.1.0.7 - Full game - Download

Mimicry Man is a free puzzle game by Kazusa Norakumo. The Dark Lord has tasked Mimicry Man with defeating the Hero, just because. To lure him, he'll ultimately need to obtain the Solar Sword the Hero seeks. And Mimicry Man knows only one technique: show people what they want, then ambush!
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Forza Horizon 5 creator reveals how much you can make from downloads

A top Forza Horizon 5 creator has revealed the crazy number of in-game credits they received daily for downloads – before the devs capped it. Forza Horizon 5 allows players to become creators, making their own liveries, car tunes, and other customizable options. Players can then upload their creations for others to download and use in their own games. Each time this happens, that creator is rewarded with credits for their work in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Mimicry: Online Horror Action is an online horror game where you can play with up to nine friends, out now in Russia on Android and iOS

Mimicry: Online Horror Action is an action horror game that has just been released in Russia. It's available for both Android and iOS. Euphoria Horror Games, an indie developer from Russia, has designed and developed Mimicry: Online Horror Action. If you go through their portfolio, you will know that they specialise in making horror titles. They are most famous for their Death Park: Scary Clown Survival Horror Game series.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Paper Mario is the next Nintendo Switch Online N64 game on Dec. 10, but wait, they’re going one by one now?

Paper Mario will be playable on December 10 with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. As someone who has gotten decent mileage out of the Nintendo 64 launch lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, I’ve been wondering when the next content drop would be and how many games we might get. As it turns out, my expectations were too high — again. Nintendo is bringing Paper Mario to Switch Online on December 10.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Gunbreaker and Dancer Level Skips Now Available

Square Enix added the Gunbreaker and Dancer Job Class leveling skips to the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Both leveling skips are available for $25 individually. Upon purchasing the level skip, players will have the Job Class boosted to level 80.They can be found under the Tales of Adventure tab within the store. The price for these skips is the same as Jobs that released prior to Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers. Additionally, previous Job Class level skips have been boosted to allow players to reach level 80 for that specific Job Class immediately upon use.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Minecraft’, ‘Another Eden’, ‘Disney Heroes’, ‘Mini Metro’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. There are a few big updates this time around, accenting a list of other more usual suspects. Whether you’re playing free-to-play, Apple Arcade, or paid games, there’s something in here for you to check out. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Pokemon Unite’ Holiday Event Detailed with Challenges, Login Bonuses, Unite Licenses Featuring Dragonite, and More

Following the Pokemon Unite (Free) debut on Nintendo Switch and eventual release on iOS and Android, the game has been updated quite a bit with new licenses, fixes, and more. The 5v5 team battler supports full cross platform play and account linking for mobile and Nintendo Switch as well if you want to play on more than one platform. If you’ve not kept up with it, Pokemon Unite was initially revealed as a project from The Pokemon Company and Tencent and it is developed by Tencent’s Timi Studio (Call of Duty Mobile). Today, the Pokemon Unite holiday event has been revealed. Beginning December 15th (until January 16th, 2022), there will be login bonuses, new reward boxes, challenges, two Unite licenses, and more. Tsareena and Dragonite will be joining Pokemon Unite this season as well. Watch the new Pokemon Unite holiday event trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage’ Is Out Now on iOS and Android Worldwide, Servers Go Live Today

Following SEGA’s release date announcement for the global release of Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage (Free), the game has gone live on iOS and Android worldwide. Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage is a rhythm game meets visual novel experience featuring Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, Kaito, and Meiko that released as Project Sekai Colorful Stage featuring Hatsune Miku in Japan a little while ago. It includes five difficulty modes with support for solo or play with friends. Today, the game has gone live on the App Store and Google Play. Official service begins at 2 PM PST today, but you can download it ahead of servers going live. Watch the Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES

