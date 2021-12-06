ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

KULR8
 4 days ago

————— Atlantic basin hurricane season has ended; Officially resumes June...

CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA
wtae.com

Heavy downpours, isolated thunder possible Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and mild today with an isolated shower possible late this afternoon and evening. Warm front lifts late tonight and will spark up a few showers but more steady rain expected after midnight. Can't rule out heavy downpours and isolated thunder especially in the morning and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados. REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect. Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 057 FPUS53 KUNR 100527. .OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. New snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly. cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm producing gusty winds will be possible, but mainly for areas south and southeast of Chicago. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some spots. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night, even a few heavy storms will be possible. A...
CHICAGO, IL
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 852 FPUS53 KUNR 101547. .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then. chance of snow in the afternoon. New snow accumulation up to. 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with. gusts up to 25 mph. Chance...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 765 FPUS55 KBOI 101023. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Saturday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY. EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Chance of. snow 30 percent. Highs 20 to 30. .TONIGHT...Mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record Warmth & Whipping Winds On Tap For Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Purple Friday is looking more gray than anything else. Despite an abundance of clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, topping out about 10-12° warmer than Thursday. We stay dry for the majority of the day, with chances for showers increasing Friday evening and later on. While any showers we get late Friday will be plain rain, severe weather is possible on Saturday. In fact, the first half of our weekend is shaping up to be very warm and windy before becoming very stormy in the evening. Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1...
MARYLAND STATE
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 719 FPUS55 KMSO 101215. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of areas of snow. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s to mid. 30s. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 427 FPUS55 KSLC 101810 AAA. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1)...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

