College basketball: No. 17 SCC holds off No. 13 Iowa Lakes

Those pesky Lakers.

Last basketball season, NJCAA Division II Iowa Lakes defeated Division I Southeastern Community College twice.

Sunday, the Lakers thought they could do it again.

Iowa Lakes kept pace with No. 17 SCC for 30 minutes before the Blackhawks could pull away for a 76-61 victory at Loren Walker Arena. Iowa Lakes is ranked No. 13 in Division II.

The game extended SCC's win streak to five games and ended a six-game streak for the Lakers (7-3). The Blackhawks improved to 14-1.

"They're a great team," SCC coach Lorenzo Watkins said of Iowa Lakes. "I think people forget that same team last year beat us twice. They were pretty good last year. They did a great job of getting the ball in the half court and running their stuff. That's why we play those guys. Coach Troy (Larson) is doing a heck of job up there and he's a real close friend of mine. I've known him since we played against each other in college. He values all the things I do — being able to take good shots in the half court, getting the ball to the right guys on offense and having a disciplined team. I wouldn't be shocked if those guys have the opportunity to win the D2 national championship this year.

"They're solid," Watkins said. "They've got a lot of active, athletic guys. In the first half they took us on the glass. They had 10 offensive rebounds and that was the first time that we had gotten out-rebounded in the first half. Here's the difference, we gave up two in the second half, two offensive rebounds, so that shows a little bit more maturity of our guys understanding that we've got to be physical all the time, no matter who you play. You've got to respect your opponent."

Jimmy Beane's three-point play with 4:53 left in the first half gave the Blackhawks a 32-21 lead, but they couldn't hold it. The Lakers scored 11 of the next 13 points to pull within a pair at 34-32. SCC's Gavin Kies hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 left before intermission, but the Lakers then scored five of the last seven points in the half. SCC went to the locker room up just 39-37.

With 16:14 left in the game, Iowa Lakes took the lead. A technical foul on SCC's Jesiah West enabled Caleb Johnson to sink two free throws for a 45-44 Iowa Lakes lead. SCC had a mini-streak that gave the Blackhawks a 50-47 edge, but two Joseph Owens free throws brought the Lakers to within one at 50-49.

It was SCC 52-51 before the Blackhawks could get some distance.

"I'm proud of our guys, seven turnovers tonight," Watkins said. "I felt we took care of the ball. We just had some lapses when we got up 10 or 11. We couldn't put them away. What, they scored six layups in a row. You and me can make layups. They don't understand that we can't give up transition layups.

"I was happy we adjusted to finding out what we were doing wrong in the first half."

West led all scorers with 18 points and the rebounders with nine. He also had two assists, two blocked shots and a steal. Bruce Carpenter and Railer Vargas-Hernandez came off the SCC bench and scored 14 points each. Carpenter made six of 10 shots from the field and Vargas-Hernandez, a 6-9 freshman from Venezuela, hit six of seven.

Railer-Hernandez "had a great game," Watkins said. "That's what we're trying to get out of him. He can get a double double every night. He didn't play last year (due to the pandemic). He's a true freshman who hasn't played in two years, so he's trying to still get the familiarity with American basketball, the pace of the play, the physicality. He's getting there. More and more he understands what we're trying to get done on the offensive end. It's slow down. He's got great footwork, great touch around the basket. He plays hard and I told him he'll be fine. You just got to keep fighting and keep doing the things we ask you to do.

"He and Jhonny (Tovar-Mendez, also a Venezuelan) are used to European basketball," Watkins said. "They're not going inside. They're pitching and popping and shooting threes. Railer is one of those guys who can step out and shoot a three, but now I'm trying to expand his game. When you're 6-9 you have to be able to play with your back to the basket. But international guys don't. A lot of pick and pops, shoot threes. He's used to just screening and shooting more face-up jump shots."

Ryan Hall led Iowa Lakes with 15 points.

It was SCC's last home game until Jan. 2 when the Blackhawks host Ellsworth at 1 p.m. They travel to Freeport, Illinois, this weekend to play in the Highland tournament.

SCC faces Morton (7-1) at 1 p.m. Friday. If the Blackhawks win, they'll face the winner between Moberly (9-3) and Sauk Valley (3-4). It will be SCC's first meeting this season with Morton, but the Blackhawks have beaten Moberly once and Sauk Valley twice.

"It's another tough week," Watkins said. "We won it last year, so we're going back as the defending champions."

SATURDAY'S GAME

SCC 64, SAUK VALLEY 55

Two consecutive 3-pointers by Gavin Kies early in the second half gave SCC the lead for good in the win over Sauk Valley in Loren Walker Arena..

The second Kies 3-pointer gave SCC a 40-38 lead with 15:13 remaining in the game. It was the first Blackhawk lead since 3-0 on Davion Bailey's trey.

The Skyhawks led by as much as seven at 31-24 in the first half, but a Jimmy Beane basket followed by Manny Austin's layup pulled SCC to within three at 31-28 entering the halftime break.

SCC's Jesiah West led the field with 17 points, 16 rebounds and three assists. He sank seven of 11 shots from the field. Bailey also scored 17 points on 6-for-10 efficiency. Kies came off the bench to score 10 points.

It was West's ninth double double of the season and he's averaging a double double. Through Sunday's game, he's averaging 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Andre Brandon led Sauk Valley with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Jamal Winston scored 11 points and Derian Duncan added 10.

For the game, SCC sank 41.8 percent of its shots from the field (23-55). Sauk Valley made just 18 of 59 shots for 30.5 percent.

SCC improved to 13-1.

SUNDAY'S GAME

IOWA LAKES (61)

Joseph Owens 3-5 3-4 9, Johnathan Oden 2-6 1-3 5, Ryan Hall 5-11 4-5 15, Xzavier Jones 2-17 5-5 10, Caleb Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Jeremiah Burke 1-3 0-1 2, Ozzie Meiborg 0-3 0-0 0, Anthony Holden 5-9 0-0 12, Marcus Owens 2-2 0-0 4, Jaylen Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Andrew Bennett 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-64 15-21 61.

SCC (76)

Jesiah West 7-15 4-4 18, Nariq Chisholm 1-3 0-0 , Koby Isaac 1-4 0-0 2, Davion Bailey 2-10 0-0 5, Jimmy Beane 4-7 1-1 9, Ken Milton 0-1 5-8 5, Gavin Kies 1-4 0-0 3, Jakada Stone 1-4 2-2 4, Bruce Carpenter 6-10 2-3 14, Railer Vargas-Hernandez 6-7 2-2 14. Totals: 29-65 16-20 76.

Halftime: SCC 39, Iowa Lakes 37. 3-point goals: Iowa Lakes 4-16 (Hall 1-5, Jones 1-2, Burke 0-1, Meiborg 0-3, Holden 2-4, Harris 0-1), SCC 2-19 (West 0-2, Isaac 0-2, Bailey 1-5, Beane 0-3, Milton 0-1, Kies 1-2, Stone 0-1, Carpenter 0-3). Rebounds: Iowa Lakes 37 (Jones 7), SCC 37 (West 9). Assists: Iowa Lakes 7 (Jones 4), SCC 13 (Bailey 3, Carpenter 3). Blocked shots: Iowa Lakes 1 (Hall), SCC 6 (West 2, Chisholm 2, Vargas-Hernandez 2). Fouls: Iowa Lakes 20, SCC 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: West.

Records: Iowa Lakes 7-3, SCC 14-1.

SATURDAY'S GAME

SAUK VALLEY (55)

Andre Brandon 5-13 3-3 14, Devon House 2-11 2-3 6, Montez McCoy 1-4 0-0 2, Beau Bailey 1-4 0-0 2, Cade Nailor 3-7 1-1 9, Riek Riek 0-2 0-0 0, David Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Jamal Winston 4-8 0-0 11, Derian Duncan 2-7 6-6 10, Leroy Williams 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 18-59 13-15 55.

SCC (64)

Jesiah West 7-11 2-4 17, Nariq Chisholm 0-3 2-2 2, Koby Isaac 1-4 2-2 4, Davion Bailey 6-10 2-3 17, Jimmy Beane 2-5 0-0 4, Ken Milton 0-1 0-0 0, Gavin Kies 4-10 0-0 10, Jakada Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Bruce Carpenter 1-5 2-2 4, Stephon McGill 0-0 0-0 0, Manny Austin 2-3 0-0 4, Railer Vargas-Hernandez 0-2 2-4 2. Totals: 23-55 12-18 64.

Halftime: Sauk Valley 31 SCC 28. 3-point goals: Sauk Valley 6-28 (Brandon 1-4, House 0-6, McCoy 0-2, B Bailey 0-1, Nailor 2-6, Winston 3-6, Duncan 0-3), SCC 6-20 (West 1-1, Isaac 0-2, D Bailey 3-6, Milton 0-1, Kies 2-6, Stone 0-1, Carpenter 0-1, Austin 0-1, Vargas-Hernandez 0-1); Rebounds: Sauk Valley 27 (Brandon 9), SCC 40 (West 16). Assists: Sauk Valley 8 (Duncan 3), SCC 9 (West 3). Blocked shots: Sauk Valley 5 (Brandon 4), SCC 4 (Beane 2). Fouls: Sauk Valley 17, SCC 18 Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Records: Sauk Valley 3-4, SCC 13-1.