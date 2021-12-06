ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Kinematic self-replication in reconfigurable organisms

By Authors, Information for Authors, Editorial and Journal Policies, Submission Procedures, Publication Charges
pnas.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdited by Terrence J. Sejnowski, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, La Jolla, CA, and approved October 22, 2021 (received for review July 9, 2021) All living systems perpetuate themselves via growth in or on the body, followed by splitting, budding, or birth. We find that synthetic multicellular assemblies can also replicate...

www.pnas.org

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Look: Scientists reveal biological “robots” that self-replicate

Clumps of matter in a petri dish swim and sway like schoolkids drunk on the rush of a playground carousel spun too fast. To the casual observer, the video of these whirling motes looks a little like the sea of microorganisms you see floating in a drop of pond water under a microscope in a school science class. But to researchers, this video may represent the opening of a new chapter in biology — both technologically and philosophically.
ENGINEERING
biospace.com

How Scientists Turned Frog Embryos into Living, Self-Replicating Robots

Scientists at the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and Harvard University's Wyss Institute of Biologically Inspired Engineering, who built xenobots, the world's first living robots, have discovered that the very same organisms they made in 2020 have the ability to create new versions of themselves by banding together. A report...
ENGINEERING
IFLScience

Living Robot That Can Self-Replicate Created In World First

Researchers have created robots made of living cells that can not only complete tasks, but also reproduce – and they reproduce in a way that no other living creature does. These Xenobots, named after the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis), are synthetic lifeforms first announced in 2020. They are made from a mixture of skin cells and heart muscle cells from the very early stages of frog embryos. However, despite their genome, they are not frogs.
CANCER
Phys.org

Cells' replication of DNA is more 'error-prone' in microgravity

On 22 May 2019, scientists from Queen's University boarded a modified Falcon 20 aircraft at Ottawa airport. Scheduled was a 'vomit comet' flight, where the plane repeatedly climbs to 8km in a steep parabola, alternating with a descent in freefall. During freefall, at a rate of over 3.3km in 20 seconds, only gravity but no lift, thrust, or drag work on the plane, resulting in weightlessness. The scientists' mission under these difficult conditions was to test whether the enzymes that copy DNA are as accurate under weightlessness as under earthbound conditions. This question is of paramount importance for future space exploration, as the health of astronauts will depend on accurate DNA replication during cell division.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Replication#Self Replication#Kinematics
Phys.org

Wrangling an octopus-like viral replication machine

Endemic in Western African countries, Lassa virus is transmitted to humans through food or household items that are contaminated with the urine or feces of Mastomys rats. Even though many people who become infected with Lassa virus are asymptomatic, one in five infections results in severe haemorrhagic disease, attacking vital organs like the liver, spleen, and kidneys.
SCIENCE
WRAL News

'This is profound': Scientists create self-replicating robots from frog cells

Scientists in the United States have created robots that can spontaneously self-replicate in what they’re calling a “profound” discovery. The study, published on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, found that these computer-designed and hand-assembled organisms called “xenobots” can reproduce in a method not seen in plants and animals.
ENGINEERING
Wired

Some Cancer Studies Fail to Replicate. That Might Be OK

Del Pozo’s paper was one of nearly 200 that a research team hoped to replicate—to re-create and see if they reached the same conclusion. In 2013, Brian Nosek and Tim Errington of the Center for Open Science announced their intentions to try this in the field of preclinical cancer biology. “When you get the email that they are going to reproduce your results in a very high-impact journal, there are two sides to that,” del Pozo says. After all, what if you got it wrong? But he felt some responsibility. So del Pozo agreed to play along.
CANCER
pnas.org

A short binding site in the KPC1 ubiquitin ligase mediates processing of NF-κB1 p105 to p50: A potential for a tumor-suppressive PROTAC

Contributed by Aaron Ciechanover, October 20, 2021 (sent for review September 19, 2021; reviewed by Ivan Dikic and Moshe Oren) Nuclear factor κB (NF-κB) is an important transcriptional regulator that is involved in numerous cellular processes, including cell proliferation, immune response, cell survival, and malignant transformation. It relies on the ubiquitin–proteasome system (UPS) for several of the steps in the concerted cascade of its activation. Previously, we showed that the ubiquitin (Ub) ligase KPC1 is involved in ubiquitination and limited proteasomal processing of the NF-κB1 p105 precursor to generate the p50 active subunit of the “canonical” heterodimeric transcription factor p50–p65. Overexpression of KPC1 with the generation of an excessive amount of p50 was shown to suppress tumors, an effect which is due to multiple mechanisms. Among them are suppression of expression of programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), overexpression of a broad array of tumor suppressors, and secretion of cytokines which results in recruitment of suppressive immune cells into the tumor. Here, we show that the site of KPC1 to which p105 binds is exceptionally short and is made up of the seven amino acids WILVRLW. Attachment of this short stretch to a small residual part (∼20%) of the ligase that also contains the essential Really Interesting New Gene (RING)-finger domain was sufficient to bind p105, conjugate to it Ub, and suppress tumor growth in an animal model. Fusion of the seven amino acids to a Von Hippel–Lindau protein (pVHL)-binding ligand (which serves as a “universal” ligase for many proteolysis-targeting chimeras; PROTACs) resulted in a compound that stimulated conjugation of Ub to p105 in a cell-free system and its processing to p50 in cells and restricted cell growth.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
pnas.org

Shiftless inhibits flavivirus replication in vitro and is neuroprotective in a mouse model of Zika virus pathogenesis

Edited by Stephen P. Goff, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY, and approved October 29, 2021 (received for review June 17, 2021) Flaviviruses such as Zika virus and West Nile virus have the potential to cause severe neuropathology if they invade the central nervous system. The type I interferon response is well characterized as contributing to control of flavivirus-induced neuropathogenesis. However, the interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) effectors that confer these neuroprotective effects are less well studied. Here, we used an ISG expression screen to identify Shiftless (SHFL, C19orf66) as a potent inhibitor of diverse positive-stranded RNA viruses, including multiple members of the Flaviviridae (Zika, West Nile, dengue, yellow fever, and hepatitis C viruses). In cultured cells, SHFL functions as a viral RNA-binding protein that inhibits viral replication at a step after primary translation of the incoming genome. The murine ortholog, Shfl, is expressed constitutively in multiple tissues, including the central nervous system. In a mouse model of Zika virus infection, Shfl−/− knockout mice exhibit reduced survival, exacerbated neuropathological outcomes, and increased viral replication in the brain and spinal cord. These studies demonstrate that Shfl is an important antiviral effector that contributes to host protection from Zika virus infection and virus-induced neuropathological disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
d1softballnews.com

Xenobot 3.0: third generation bio-robots. And now they are capable of self-replicating

Last year a group of scientists and researchers working at the University of Vermont announced the creation of the first “living machines”, capable of self-assembling from stem cells of frog embryos. It was, we had talked about, the second generation of “Xenobot” whose fundamental difference from the first generation was precisely in the ability to assemble itself independently.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

How asymmetric DNA replication achieves symmetrical fidelity

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volumeÂ 28,Â pages 1020"“1028 (2021)Cite this article. Accurate DNA replication of an undamaged template depends on polymerase selectivity for matched nucleotides, exonucleolytic proofreading of mismatches, and removal of remaining mismatches via DNA mismatch repair (MMR). DNA polymerases (Pols) Î´ and Îµ have 3"²"“5"² exonucleases into which mismatches are partitioned for excision in cis (intrinsic proofreading). Here we provide strong evidence that Pol Î´ can extrinsically proofread mismatches made by itself and those made by Pol Îµ, independently of both Pol Î´'s polymerization activity and MMR. Extrinsic proofreading across the genome is remarkably efficient. We report, with unprecedented accuracy, in vivo contributions of nucleotide selectivity, proofreading, and MMR to the fidelity of DNA replication in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. We show that extrinsic proofreading by Pol Î´ improves and balances the fidelity of the two DNA strands. Together, we depict a comprehensive picture of how nucleotide selectivity, proofreading, and MMR cooperate to achieve high and symmetrical fidelity on the two strands.
SCIENCE
pnas.org

Class-specific interactions between Sis1 J-domain protein and Hsp70 chaperone potentiate disaggregation of misfolded proteins

Edited by Ulrich Hartl, Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Martinsried, Germany, and approved October 29, 2021 (received for review April 30, 2021) Protein homeostasis is constantly being challenged with protein misfolding that leads to aggregation. Hsp70 is one of the versatile chaperones that interact with misfolded proteins and actively support their folding. Multifunctional Hsp70s are harnessed to specific roles by J-domain proteins (JDPs, also known as Hsp40s). Interaction with the J-domain of these cochaperones stimulates ATP hydrolysis in Hsp70, which stabilizes substrate binding. In eukaryotes, two classes of JDPs, Class A and Class B, engage Hsp70 in the reactivation of aggregated proteins. In most species, excluding metazoans, protein recovery also relies on an Hsp100 disaggregase. Although intensely studied, many mechanistic details of how the two JDP classes regulate protein disaggregation are still unknown. Here, we explore functional differences between the yeast Class A (Ydj1) and Class B (Sis1) JDPs at the individual stages of protein disaggregation. With real-time biochemical tools, we show that Ydj1 alone is superior to Sis1 in aggregate binding, yet it is Sis1 that recruits more Ssa1 molecules to the substrate. This advantage of Sis1 depends on its ability to bind to the EEVD motif of Hsp70, a quality specific to most of Class B JDPs. This second interaction also conditions the Hsp70-induced aggregate modification that boosts its subsequent dissolution by the Hsp104 disaggregase. Our results suggest that the Sis1-mediated chaperone assembly at the aggregate surface potentiates the entropic pulling, driven polypeptide disentanglement, while Ydj1 binding favors the refolding of the solubilized proteins. Such subspecialization of the JDPs across protein reactivation improves the robustness and efficiency of the disaggregation machinery.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Will self-replicating 'xenobots' cure diseases, yield new bioweapons, or simply turn the whole world into grey goo?

In 2020, scientists made global headlines by creating “xenobots” – tiny “programmable” living things made of several thousand frog stem cells. These pioneer xenobots could move around in fluids, and scientists claimed they could be useful for monitoring radioactivity, pollutants, drugs or diseases. Early xenobots survived for up to ten days. Read more: Not bot, not beast: scientists create first ever living, programmable organism A second wave of xenobots, created in early 2021, showed unexpected new properties. These included self-healing...
CANCER
techeblog.com

Researchers Unveil Xenobots 3.0, the World’s First Self-Replicating Living Robots Made from Frog Cells

Researchers from the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University have created the first-ever, self-replicating living robots, called Xenobots 3.0. What is a living robot? They are capable of going out, finding cells, and build copies of themselves repeatedly. They are made from 3,000 embryonic skin cells of an African clawed frog. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENGINEERING
pnas.org

aPC/PAR1 confers endothelial anti-apoptotic activity via a discrete, β-arrestin-2–mediated SphK1-S1PR1-Akt signaling axis

Edited by Robert J. Lefkowitz, HHMI, Durham, NC, and approved October 28, 2021 (received for review April 14, 2021) Endothelial dysfunction is associated with vascular disease and results in disruption of endothelial barrier function and increased sensitivity to apoptosis. Currently, there are limited treatments for improving endothelial dysfunction. Activated protein C (aPC), a promising therapeutic, signals via protease-activated receptor-1 (PAR1) and mediates several cytoprotective responses, including endothelial barrier stabilization and anti-apoptotic responses. We showed that aPC-activated PAR1 signals preferentially via β-arrestin-2 (β-arr2) and dishevelled-2 (Dvl2) scaffolds rather than G proteins to promote Rac1 activation and barrier protection. However, the signaling pathways utilized by aPC/PAR1 to mediate anti-apoptotic activities are not known. aPC/PAR1 cytoprotective responses also require coreceptors; however, it is not clear how coreceptors impact different aPC/PAR1 signaling pathways to drive distinct cytoprotective responses. Here, we define a β-arr2–mediated sphingosine kinase-1 (SphK1)-sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor-1 (S1PR1)-Akt signaling axis that confers aPC/PAR1-mediated protection against cell death. Using human cultured endothelial cells, we found that endogenous PAR1 and S1PR1 coexist in caveolin-1 (Cav1)–rich microdomains and that S1PR1 coassociation with Cav1 is increased by aPC activation of PAR1. Our study further shows that aPC stimulates β-arr2–dependent SphK1 activation independent of Dvl2 and is required for transactivation of S1PR1-Akt signaling and protection against cell death. While aPC/PAR1-induced, extracellular signal–regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2) activation is also dependent on β-arr2, neither SphK1 nor S1PR1 are integrated into the ERK1/2 pathway. Finally, aPC activation of PAR1-β-arr2–mediated protection against apoptosis is dependent on Cav1, the principal structural protein of endothelial caveolae. These studies reveal that different aPC/PAR1 cytoprotective responses are mediated by discrete, β-arr2–driven signaling pathways in caveolae.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Pac-Man-shaped blobs become world's first self-replicating biological robots

Tiny groups of cells shaped like Pac-Man are the world's first self-replicating biological robots. The tiny bots are made from the skin cells of frogs, but they don't reproduce by mitosis or meiosis or any of the other ways cells divide and replicate in normal circumstances. Instead, they build more of themselves from raw materials — free-floating frog skin cells — creating multiple generations of nearly identical organisms.
VIDEO GAMES
pnas.org

Free recall scaling laws and short-term memory effects in a latching attractor network

Edited by Emery N. Brown, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, and approved October 22, 2021 (received for review December 21, 2020) Despite the complexity of human memory, paradigms like free recall have revealed robust qualitative and quantitative characteristics, such as power laws governing recall capacity. Although abstract random matrix models could explain such laws, the possibility of their implementation in large networks of interacting neurons has so far remained underexplored. We study an attractor network model of long-term memory endowed with firing rate adaptation and global inhibition. Under appropriate conditions, the transitioning behavior of the network from memory to memory is constrained by limit cycles that prevent the network from recalling all memories, with scaling similar to what has been found in experiments. When the model is supplemented with a heteroassociative learning rule, complementing the standard autoassociative learning rule, as well as short-term synaptic facilitation, our model reproduces other key findings in the free recall literature, namely, serial position effects, contiguity and forward asymmetry effects, and the semantic effects found to guide memory recall. The model is consistent with a broad series of manipulations aimed at gaining a better understanding of the variables that affect recall, such as the role of rehearsal, presentation rates, and continuous and/or end-of-list distractor conditions. We predict that recall capacity may be increased with the addition of small amounts of noise, for example, in the form of weak random stimuli during recall. Finally, we predict that, although the statistics of the encoded memories has a strong effect on the recall capacity, the power laws governing recall capacity may still be expected to hold.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy