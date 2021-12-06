Omicron case confirmed in King County, police recover guns, drugs and ammo after DUI arrest, and what else is happening

Getty Images

Good morning! Here's Seattle daily round up for Monday, December 6.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in King County. A woman was tested positive and the genetic sequencing results confirmed the Omicron variant. Till now the Omicron variant has been found in three Washington state counties. Details about the patients' conditions, including health status, travel history, or possible close contacts, are still unknown. The DOH does not believe the cases are related. At this time little is known clinically about the omicron variant. Current details: spr.ly/6018JUhYK

Police recover guns, drugs and ammo after DUI arrest

Seattle police arrested a drunk driving suspect and found gun, ammo and narcotics in the car he was driving. Late Thursday night, a witness called 911 reporting a possible DUI driver near Eighth Avenue and NW 100th Street. Officers checked the reported area and saw an illegally parked vehicle. Police arrested the driver who has passed out, seized his car and got a search warrant. Inside the car a variety of narcotics was discovered.

Efforts to build educational equity

In the midst of a global pandemic, many students are facing financial challenges. The Seattle Promise program, which guarantees two years tuition-free at Seattle Colleges, is thriving. To further educational equity, City of Seattle is partnering with WSOS to create access for more students to the scholarship.

Holiday shopping advice

Have a little festive fun while shopping for unique crafts and gifts. Here's a list of 30 Seattle holiday art markets. You'll find craft fairs, gallery shows and pop-up events offering various locally made wares and affordable art. One stop for your gifting needs and also a way to support local makers and artists.

Above are some of the most relevant and important updates from Seattle today. This article will provide daily updates about issues that matter to our community, just a way we like to keep Seattle residents (YOU) informed on what’s happening around town.