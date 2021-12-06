ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Congressmen Take Up Marco Rubio’s ‘Keep Children and Families Safe From Lead Hazards Act’

By KEVIN DERBY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltAsM_0dF1VKNg00

Jacksonville’s congressmen–U.S. Reps. Al Lawson, D-Fla., and John Rutherford, R-Fla.–took up U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s, R-Fla., proposal “which would direct the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to identify and remediate risk exposure to lead hazards, including lead wall paint and lead drinking water service lines, in Section 8 housing programs.’

In September, Rubio introduced the “Keep Children and Families Safe From Lead Hazards Act” with the support of U.S. Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. Back in May, Rubio wrote U.S. HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge on the matter, pointing to almost 30 properties across the Sunshine State with problems associated with lead.

“I first witnessed child lead poisoning at Eureka Gardens Apartments by the nefarious Global Ministries Foundation in 2016. The dangerous conditions at several HUD properties throughout the state of Florida, and the rest of the country, are the result of routine negligence and lack of oversight by HUD,” Rubio said. “Lead hazards pose a serious risk to tenants, especially young children and pregnant women. It is unacceptable for HUD to ignore this threat. My bipartisan bill would ensure that exposure risks are identified and mitigated, so that no family in HUD-assisted housing has to suffer any devastating effects of lead poisoning.”

“I’m glad to help steer this common-sense effort to remediate risks – especially to young children and pregnant women – from lead-based paint and lead service line exposures in HUD-assisted housing in Tennessee,” Hagerty said. “I am pleased to join Senator Rubio on this important legislation and will continue working with him to ensure that no family has to suffer from the health risks brought on by lead poisoning.”

“I’ve long said housing is health care, especially during a pandemic,” Warnock said. “I’m proud to be co-leading this bipartisan bill which will improve public health for Georgians and Americans. We know that children with high levels of lead exposure grow up to have trouble learning and are more likely to develop a range of health problems as a result. The Keep Children and Families Safe from Lead Hazards Act will help to protect kids in Georgia and across the country—providing a crucial safeguard for our next generation and their bright future.”

The bill “would direct HUD to: conduct an annual risk assessment of Section 8 housing programs to identify risk exposure to lead hazards, develop an action plan to remediate lead hazards, require that lead hazards become a graded factor in Uniform Physical Condition, standards (UPCS) inspections, and require an annual report to Congress on all Section 8 properties with lead hazards that are home to children under the age of six.”

Rubio’s bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

Lawson introduced the companion measure on Wednesday with Rutherford as the only co-sponsor.

“Every family deserves to live in a home that is free of danger, yet far too many households are detrimentally impacted by lead poisoning,” Lawson said. “Our residents should not have to worry about the risk of lead exposure and the harmful impact this hazardous toxin can cause. The Keep Children and Families Safe From Lead Hazards Act will raise the standard of federally-assisted housing by enforcing accountability and improving the living conditions for our most vulnerable citizens. I am pleased to work with Rep. Rutherford on this critical legislation to protect the safety and health of North Florida’s children and families.”

“It is inexcusable that some living in public housing have experienced dangerous levels of lead exposure, threatening their health and safety,” Rutherford said. “I am proud to join a bipartisan coalition working to hold HUD accountable for any lead-based hazards in their facilities. Thank you to Rep. Lawson for leading this important effort.”

Lawson’s bill was sent to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee last week.

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Proposes $99.7 Billion Budget for 2022-2023 Fiscal Year

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a $99.7 billion budget proposal for the Legislature to consider when it meets next year. DeSantis dubbed his proposal the “Freedom First Budget” and his proposal is slightly under the $101.5 billion budget he signed last year when there was more federal money due to the pandemic. However, it remains higher than the $92.2 billion budget that DeSantis signed two years ago.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Janet Cruz, Dan Daley Want to Ban Employment Discrimination Against Active-Duty Military Spouses

This week, state Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, filed a proposal that “prohibits discriminating against active-duty military spouses during application and selection for employment opportunities, bolstering the ability of active duty military spouses to join the Florida workforce.”. At the start of last month, state Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Legal Reformers Praise Ron DeSantis, Florida Supreme Court

On Tuesday, the American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) released its annual “Judicial Hellholes” report and for the third year in a row Florida made progress. Legal reform advocates praised Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to improve the legal climate in the Sunshine State. “From ensuring businesses could reopen...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Al Lawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Act#Hud#D Fla
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Leaders Honor Bob Dole

News broke over the weekend that former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, passed away at the age of 98. Dole, who was wounded in combat during World War II, is best known for being the Republican presidential candidate who challenged President Bill Clinton in 1996. Dole also ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 1980 and 1988. President Gerald Ford tapped Dole as his running mate in the 1976 presidential election.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Five New Judges

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced five judicial appointments, one to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court, and three to the Hillsborough County Court. Michael Deen, of Winter Park, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court. Judge Michael Deen has served...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Weighs in on Mississippi Abortion Case

With the U.S. Supreme Court hearing the first arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization this week, members of the Florida congressional delegation weighed in on the case. Republicans from the Sunshine State stressed that this case has the ability to limit abortion. “This Supreme Court case, which reflects...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Warn Lloyd Austin Not to Have DOD Harass Service Members That Oppose Leftist Ideology

Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–joined 10 other Republicans in the U.S. Senate this week in sending a letter to U.S. Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin expressing their concern that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)’s recently established Countering Extremism Working Group (CEWG) could be used to “target service members who voice opposition to woke, Leftist ideology under the guise of protecting our ‘national security interest.’”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy