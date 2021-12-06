The power of no

When Yaakov wrestled with the malach, the angel, we know the identity of Yaakov’s antagonist. He was the angel of Eisav. He is also otherwise known as Samo’el or, as the chasidim say in short, the samach/mem. Samo’el has other aliases. He is known as the malach hamaves and indeed, when the s’hvatim abandoned Yaakov as he crossed the ford of Yabbok, the malach hamaves tried to collect him. However, the Torah testifies, “He saw that he couldn’t prevail over Yaakov,” as we are taught, “Yaakov Avinu lo meis – Yaakov Avinu never died,” because he was the man of Torah. As it further states about Yaakov, he was the “The complete man who dwelled in the [Torah] tents (of Shem and Ever).” Therefore, the simple reason why this malach is called Samo’el is because he is the sam-Keil, the poison of G-d, the instrument that brings death to mankind.

