Oklahoma City, OK

Is Venables More Prepared For The Job Than Riley Was When He Started?

By News 9
 7 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss which of the last two Sooners coaches was more prepared for the job when they were hired.

Next Chapter Of OU Football Now Begins

A day marked in Sooner history books came Monday when new head coach, Brent Venables, received his keys to the Palace on the Prairie. "We want to be the model program in all of college football. Regarding how we run our program, we want to be the model for all others to follow," said Head Coach Brent Venables.
Tulsa Falls To Loyola Marymount, 60-55

Eli Scott had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Loyola Marymount edged past Tulsa 60-55 on Tuesday night. Dameane Douglas added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions. Sam griffin had 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-5). Jeriah Horne added 11 rebounds and three blocks.
#Sooners
