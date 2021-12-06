ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Washington rallies for 4th straight win, 17-15 over Raiders

By Nathan Epstein
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes and set up new kicker Brian Johnson’s game-winning 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lead Washington to its fourth straight win with a 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heinicke threw a 7-yard TD pass to Logan Thomas on the opening drive and a 4-yarder to Antonio Gibson early in the fourth quarter after extending the drive with a key third-down scramble. But Washington then allowed the Raiders to score on successive drives to take a 15-14 lead on Daniel Carlson’s 37-yard field goal before Heinicke set up Johnson’s game-winning kick.

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Final score: Football Team 17, Raiders 15

This one is going to sting. After a resurgence against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the Las Vegas Raiders fell at home once again in a loss to the Washington Football team on Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a quick look at the ugly details:. Record: The Raiders are 6-6....
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Thanks To 4th Kicker, Washington Survives Raiders in Thriller

In 2020, the Washington Football Team was floundering at 2-7 before reeling off four consecutive wins and eventually winning the NFC East. In 2021, coach Ron Rivera's injury-decimated squad was again near last rites at 2-6. But after Sunday's gritty, dramatic 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, another late-season, four-game winning streak is a reality and another remarkable rally to the playoffs is suddenly realistic.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 13 Game Recap: Washington Football Team 17, Las Vegas Raiders 15

The Las Vegas Raiders scored 9 fourth-quarter points to take a 15-14 lead with just 2:26 left to play in the game, but Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team drove down the field on the ensuing drive to kick a game-winning 48-yard field goal by Brian Johnson. Raiders rookie...
NFL
FanSided

Raiders start sluggish, fall to Washington Football Team, 17-15

The Las Vegas Raiders offense started sluggishly and came alive too little too late, as they fell to the Washington Football Team 17-15 in Week 13. Following their significant win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Las Vegas Raiders had an opportunity to make serious ground in the chase for the playoffs in Week 13. To inch closer to a postseason berth, they would have to first overcome the Washington Football Team, who entered Sunday afternoon with a three-game winning streak largely built off the improved play of their defense (even without Chase Young).
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Football Team beats Raiders 17-15 with last-minute field goal

Coming off an exhilarating victory on Thanksgiving Day over the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders looked to keep their win streak alive by hosting another NFC East opponent in the Washington Football Team. Hoping to keep pace with the other AFC West teams for the division lead and stay in contention for a wild card spot at the very least, this Week 13 clash was an important game to say the least.
NFL
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Lose Heartbreaker, 17-15, To Washington On Last-Minute Field Goal At Allegiant Stadium Sunday; Raiders Drop To 6-6 After 5-2 Start

The Raiders saluted NASCAR legend Richard Petty, sung Happy Birthday to two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett and played the “Rays-derrrrrrz” chant throughout the game. But in the end, the Raiders showed why they’re an average team, winning as many games as it loses. After the Raiders took their only...
NFL
Yardbarker

Recap From Raiders 17-15 Loss

Despite the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders had more rest than the Washington Football Team heading into Sunday, you couldn't tell by the way the Raiders were playing out of the gate. Washington would score on its first drive on a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. Running...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bossip

33-Year-Old NFL Champ Demaryius Thomas Death Believed To Be Caused By Seizures

On Thursday, the sports world was rocked and saddened by the news that former NFL star and Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had died at age 33. ESPN reported that Thomas, who played primarily for the Denver Broncos, was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia, home and, according to Roswell police, “preliminary reports indicated Thomas’ death might have resulted from a medical issue.”
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
