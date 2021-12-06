Tomcats win opener at Miller

HEMLOCK — The Trimble Tomcats tipped off their boys’ high school basketball season with a convincing road victory on Friday.

Trimble traveled north into Perry County and earned a 73-34 victory at Miller High School.

The Tomcats are coming off back-to-back Division IV Southeast District championships and bring back the bulk of last year’s starting lineup.

Leading the way is senior Blake Guffey, a four-year starter for head coach Howie Caldwell.

Guffey had a strong opener against Miller, scoring 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting. He had a double-double with 13 rebounds, also adding five assists and three steals.

Guffey was one of four Trimble players in double figures. Tucker Dixon had 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting, making a pair of 3-pointers. He also had six steals, five rebounds and four assists.

Tyler Weber also tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Austin Wisor scored 11 points, handing out eight assists and getting five rebounds.

Brandon Burdette added six points while Clarence Jones had five points, four rebounds and three steals.

Trimble led 19-5 after one quarter and 34-15 at halftime. The lead went to 61-26 going to the fourth.

Kylan McClain and Tre McCoy led the Falcons, each scoring 15 points. Sam Rutter scored four points.

Trimble opens Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Friday at Belpre.

Trimble 74, Chillicothe 62

CHILLICOTHE — The Trimble girls’ basketball team remained unbeaten on the season, picking up a road victory on Saturday.

Trimble won at Chillicothe High School, 74-62, to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Cavaliers, a Division II school, were the first team to gain a lead against Trimble this season. Chillicothe led 21-13 after the first quarter, but the Tomcats pushed ahead 35-33 going to the third.

The game was tied at 49-49 going to the fourth, with the Tomcats winning the final quarter 25-13 to gain the victory.

Jayne Six and Briana Orsborne had big games offensively. The pair of seniors each scored 24 points.

Orsborne made nine 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and three of her four free throw attempts. She scored 10 points in the second quarter, and eight points in the fourth.

Six made 10 2-point field goals as well as four of her five free throw attempts. She came up big in the final quarter with 10 points.

Emily Young also hit double figures with 13 points, making four 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and both of her free throws. She scored five points in the fourth.

Jaylee Orsborne added five points, making three of her six free throw attempts. Riley Campbell added four points, all coming from the free throw line. Lydia Beha and Laikyn Imler each scored two points.

The Tomcats were able to overcome a strong effort from Chillicothe’s Jacey Harding. The junior score 31 points, making 10 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and eight of her 10 free throw attempts.

Trimble’s next game is part of the Alley Classic at Alexander High School. The Tomcats are scheduled to face Ritchie County at 6:15 p.m.