Hunter

Monday, Dec. 6: GOOD MORNING!

Tahlequah Daily Press
 4 days ago

This week, we'll have stories on the Cookie Stroll,...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Good Morning: Friendsgiving

For many, the holidays are that special time of the year when we are thankful for the people who are most important in our lives. This often includes family, however, a more recent trend has expanded this to include close friends. Over the past weekend, I celebrated this time of...
FESTIVAL
Tahlequah Daily Press

Tuesday, Dec. 7: GOOD AFTERNOON!

The Wednesday TDP is digital only, and will feature these stories from our writers:. • Brian King and Grant Crawford team up to cover Lights On at NSU. • Brian had a story earlier about the Girl Scouts; now he focuses on Boy Scouts. • Madeline Anele covered the recent...
lutherregister.news

Good Morning from Ramblin’ Joe

EDITOR’S NOTE. Joe Baxter is one of my favorite people. He loves music, the Round Barn, his wife Jean, a club sandwich from Farmstead Cafe, Route 66 and America (not in that order). A songwriter and musician, he has a way with words and can turn a phrase such that you want to listen, or in this case, read for a while. If you are one of his “face friends” on social media, you know he can get you thinking with his posts and musings. He’s letting us post them here on The Luther Register! We’re trying something new. Find Joe at the Arcadia Round Barn where he is the head conversation aficionado catching stories from Route 66 travelers from all over the world. Thanks Ramblin’ Joe! ENJOY! – dawn.
ENTERTAINMENT
popville.com

Good Morning from Spring Valley

Thanks to Jason for sending from Spring Valley Saturday. If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted it to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
POLITICS
Tahlequah Daily Press

Amber Watson and Amanda Harris

Musicians Amanda Harris and Amber Watson performed “Mary Did You Know” "Silent Night," and “Jingle Bells” at the Christmas tree lighting at Norris Park. They were excited to be in front of people again.
MUSIC
Tahlequah Daily Press

Boy Scouts planning for winter camp, other events

The Boy Scouts of America operates several groups in Tahlequah, and they are preparing for winter activities, which include Wreaths Across America and winter camp. “This is just a crazy time of the year for us,” said Tommy Gay, crew adviser and assistant scoutmaster. Tahlequah is home to a Cub...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Caring for this year's poinsettia for next Christmas

Alongside gifts, candy, and other goodies, it is common to receive or give a Christmas poinsettia this time of year. Poinsettias are popular holiday plants because their colorful bracts - the specialized leaf that is red or other colors - complement holiday décor very well. Poinsettias are often received and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Tahlequah Daily Press

Christmas parade brings back sense of normalcy to city

As the red sun dipped into the horizon, winter lights ignited Muskogee Avenue during the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and Community Christmas Tree Lighting at Norris Park. Members of the community rode in floats, which included the Tahlequah High School Color Guard, NSU Cheer, Downed Bikers Association,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Hunter
Tahlequah Daily Press

Extension leaders present easy, fun holiday treats

The OSU Extension Service and Oklahoma Home and Community Education partnered to offer Holiday Entertaining Hacks on ​Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The event was free to attend virtually via Zoom. Holiday Entertaining Hacks was the first-ever virtual holiday event presented by the groups, and it sought to teach area...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
New Hampshire Bulletin

Editor’s Notebook: The winter solstice

There’s an old fireplace in our kitchen that’s no longer functional. During a remodel sometime in the early 2000s, somebody decided they didn’t want it anymore – or maybe it needed more work than they were willing to do or pay for – and so they blocked it off. But to their credit, they recognized […] The post Editor’s Notebook: The winter solstice appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LIFESTYLE
Tahlequah Daily Press

Monday, Nov. 29: GOOD MORNING!

This week, we'll have stories on the THS Winter Art Show, holiday happenings around the region, holiday gift ideas, TSET accomplishments, life at Hunter's Home, the Thompson House Victorian Christmas, and Tahlequah's Christmas parade.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning:

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 has announced its December classes. Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleto,n or phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Online registrations may be made...
PENDLETON, IN
viewing.nyc

Monday, November 29th, 2021, Good Morning!

Good morning! Wishing you a happy Monday, November 29th, 2021 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

