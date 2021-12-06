Tomcats win Waterford Invitational

WATERFORD — The Trimble wrestling team began the season with an invitational victory.

Trimble scored 197 points to take first-place honors at the Waterford Invitational on Saturday.

Trimble’s Tabor Lackey was the most valuable wrestler of the tournament, taking first-place honors at 175 pounds.

Lackey defeated Caldwell’s Marshal Sayer in the finals with a pin 4:58 into the match.

Trimble’s Tray Christy (150 pounds) and Colton Ward (190 pounds) each finished second in their weight classes.

Xavier Cunningham (126 pounds) and Brayden Markin (165 pounds) both won their final matches to finish in third place for the Tomcats.

Will Sharp (144 pounds) and Mason Hart (138 pounds) were both in fourth place in their weight classes for Trimble.

Ethan Fullerton finished in fifth place for Trimble, while Cameron Williams was sixth, both competing in the 157-pound bracket.

Ella Custer was seventh at 132 pounds, while Tyler Jordan was seventh at 285 pounds to round out the Tomcats’ placers.