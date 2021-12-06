ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0dF1UOsN00 After adding over 682,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 770,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA, metro area consists of Fulton County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, and 26 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 0.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Atlanta residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Atlanta residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Jasper County. There were an average of 0.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Jasper County during the past week, the least of the 29 counties in Atlanta with available data.

Case growth in the Atlanta metro area varies at the county level. In Haralson County, for example, there were an average of 2.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Atlanta and more than the case growth rate in Jasper County.

While Jasper County has the slowest case growth in the Atlanta area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of December 2, there were a total of 15,651.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Jasper County, the 15th fewest of the 29 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,869.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Jasper County, unemployment peaked at 9.3% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending December 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 25 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Jasper County 13,916 0.0 1.0 15,651.0 431.2
2 Meriwether County 21,106 0.0 1.8 14,308.7 568.6
3 Morgan County 18,507 0.0 0.9 17,771.7 264.8
4 Pickens County 31,387 0.0 1.1 18,122.2 385.5
5 Pike County 18,327 0.0 1.7 21,143.7 387.4
6 Dawson County 24,536 0.1 0.8 19,338.9 313.8
7 Cherokee County 247,515 0.1 0.9 17,984.0 192.3
8 Coweta County 143,260 0.1 1.2 14,834.6 270.1
9 Forsyth County 228,383 0.2 0.6 15,283.5 126.1
10 Clayton County 283,538 0.2 1.5 14,137.8 271.6
11 Heard County 11,736 0.2 1.7 12,696.0 357.9
12 Gwinnett County 915,046 0.2 1.3 14,898.4 166.3
13 Newton County 108,079 0.2 2.1 15,379.5 334.9
14 Cobb County 751,218 0.2 1.4 14,913.4 190.0
15 Barrow County 78,991 0.2 1.6 19,037.6 253.2
16 Bartow County 104,919 0.2 1.7 19,903.0 344.1
17 DeKalb County 749,323 0.3 1.4 12,475.5 183.4
18 Henry County 225,356 0.3 1.3 17,250.0 229.9
19 Fayette County 112,303 0.3 1.2 12,012.1 219.1
20 Fulton County 1,036,200 0.3 1.4 12,992.4 176.6
21 Paulding County 159,825 0.4 1.1 16,084.5 218.4
22 Butts County 24,090 0.4 3.9 19,800.7 510.6
23 Carroll County 117,183 0.5 1.8 14,196.6 299.5
24 Walton County 91,442 0.5 1.8 16,746.1 382.8
25 Spalding County 65,306 0.7 3.2 16,177.7 497.7
26 Douglas County 143,316 0.7 1.6 15,821.0 214.2
27 Rockdale County 89,717 0.7 1.6 13,027.6 275.3
28 Lamar County 18,672 1.3 3.5 18,637.5 524.9
29 Haralson County 29,227 2.0 2.5 13,135.1 438.0

