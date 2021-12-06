Saint-Gobain announces acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies - statement

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint-Gobain announces acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French construction materials company Saint-Gobain (SGSI.BO) on Monday said it would acquire all shares in GCP Applied Technologies (GCP.N) in a deal that values the U.S.-based target company at around 2.3 billion dollars.

Saint-Gobain in a statement called the transaction a "landmark" to make it a global leader in construction chemicals, adding that the deal has been approved by the boards of both involved companies.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

