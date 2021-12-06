Elegant Christmas at the Village of Arroyo Grande makes a come back
Local businesses participated in the annual Elegant Christmas event at the Village of Arroyo Grande.
Attendees enjoyed all the staple holiday activities such as festive lights and carolers but with a twist.
The South County Chamber of Commerce said last year they had to scale down the event because of the pandemic, but this year they introduced “Sip and Shop.”
Shoppers got a chance to do some wine tasting while getting special discounts.
“Some of the beers I have on tap, I know Rooster’s Creek is doing sangria, other restaurants are doing wine,” said Denise Andreini, owner of Cafe Andreini. “You get a wristband, and you just shop around and come in to the restaurants that are participating and then we’ll give you a drink.”
Wristbands cost $30, which included several wine tastings and a tote bag with coupons or local businesses.
The Big Ditch Market remained open during the event that ran from 12 P.M. to 7 P.M.
Diners and shoppers were eligible for a raffle and their ticket was their receipt.
Comments / 1