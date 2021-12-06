Gandy takes top conference offensive honor

Southern Nash’s Sammy Gandy (6) tries to stiff-arm Northern Nash linebacker Carson Jenkins during an Oct. 22 game at Southern Nash. Gandy was named 2-A/3-A Big East Conference Offensive Player of the Year, while Jenkins earned the Defensive Player of the Year honor.

For Southern Nash High senior Sammy Gandy, timing was everything when it came to impressing 2-A/3-A Big East Conference varsity football coaches.

League coaches voted the Firebirds halfback as the Offensive Player of the Year, but it’s not because he led the league in rushing. In fact, Gandy didn’t even lead the Firebirds, finishing behind teammate Jackson Vick and just ahead of Tralon Mitchell in that category, as injuries kept Gandy out of three games, including two in Big East play and the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3-A playoffs.

However, Gandy was the man for the Firebirds in their games against their top three rivals in the Big East — league champion Northern Nash, Rocky Mount and Roanoke Rapids — as he ran for 471 yards and four touchdowns in those games. He finished with 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground while also playing defensive back and on special teams as a kick returner.

“What he did was impressive because he did it with two less (conference) games than any of our other three backs,” Firebirds head coach Brian Batchelor said. “But he also did it against the top three teams in the conference. Besides the way we kind of started the season, he was playing more defense than offense, so that hurt his rushing yards too..

Gandy ran for 152 yards and 108 yards in wins over Roanoke Rapids and Rocky Mount, respectively, before piling up 211 yards in the showdown for the Big East title against Northern Nash. The Firebirds lost 29-28 in overtime to the Knights.

“The thing that was tough for Sammy was he came to us after his sophomore year — and we’ve had kids do that before and they fall right in, but when he came here COVID hit,” Batchelor said. “So he really didn’t have a junior year and what he had was just that weird COVID season. You know, he didn’t have the weight room with us, he didn’t have spring and summer football with us, so he had to play a year last year, basically just like a kid that walked off the street and played with us. And so he was just so far behind on everything.

“Then this year we had a summer, didn’t have a spring, we had a summer and he was just like a sponge and just took to our stuff just naturally after he was actually able to practice it and have some time to learn it. And then he just exploded this season.”

Gandy wasn’t the only one to explode for the Firebirds this fall season. Both Vick and Mitchell, each of whom made the All-Big East team, each ran for more than 1,000 yards as the Firebirds averaged 337.5 yards per game on the ground.

Gandy’s honor is the sixth straight year a Southern Nash running back has been named offensive player of the year in his conference. Vick was the 3-A Big East Conference’s top offensive player in the spring 2021 season while the others were Quinton Cooley (2019), Zonovan “Bam” Knight (2017, 2018) and Kendrick Bell (2016).

Also earning all-conference recognition from Southern Nash were Dusty Hall, senior fullback/linebacker Dawson May, senior defensive back/wide receiver T.J. Taybron, senior defensive back/running back Zyshone White, senior Leo Jones, Keegan Wallace and Bryce Anton. Vick and Taybron are the only repeat selections.

Northern Nash junior middle linebacker Carson Jenkins was voted Big East Defensive Player of the Year while Knights head coach Andrew Farriss, a Wilson native who previously was on the staffs at Hunt and Fike, was saluted by his peers as Big East Coach of the Year.

The other All-Big East football picks by school are:

• Northern Nash — Jordan Battle, Jalen Brown, Zique Hunter, Joshawn Jones, R.J. Loring, Major Phillips, Isaiah Strickland, Keno Jones, Yasin Davis-McKinney, Chris Manning, Ashton Rhodes and D’Marius Clark (honorable mention).

• Rocky Mount — Jakel Knight, Deandre Lynch, Cameron Jones, Jamel Hodges, Elijah Battle, Steve Batchelor, Earl Williams, Laquman Crudup and Da’Marhyae Mitchell (honorable mention).

• Nash Central — Justus Staton, Raequan Fernandez, Tim Holiday, Zay Draughn, Dominique Whitehead, Khemar Sherrod, Caleb House, Javarious Jones, Nykeem Johnson and Devondre Vick (honorable mention).

• Roanoke Rapids — Jon Temple, Austin Geary, Xavier High, Matthew Macnichol, Wayne Wilkins and Doug Merritt (honorable mention).

• Franklinton — Jalen Ibrahim, Parrish Rushing, Charles Dicker, Donovan Estes, Travon Sharp and Ernest Crudup (honorable mention).

• Bunn — Lavadous Bolden, Damarion Watkins, Dominic McDowell and Tre Artis (honorable mention).

• Louisburg — Shamir Sheppard, Jha’mier Blanc, Jeremiah Eddie and Justin Shearin (honorable mention).