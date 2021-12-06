ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Javonte Williams was lone bright spot for Broncos in loss to Chiefs

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Ed Zurga

It was Javonte Williams' night to shine.

With Melvin Gordon sidelined, the Broncos trusted Williams to carry their backfield. And Williams, a rookie from UNC, took full advantage of the opportunity.

He was the lone bright spot for the Broncos offense in an otherwise dismal performance against the Chiefs. Williams ran for 102 yards, his second-career game with over 100 rushing yards. He also had six receptions for 76 yards, giving him 178 total offensive yards.

"He did a great job executing everything that we asked of him tonight," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. "Whether it was protection, running the ball, catching the ball. I’m happy that he had a game like he had tonight. We have to get better around him. If he’s making plays like that we have to elevate our game as well."

Williams busted straight through defenders. He found holes when there didn't seem to be any. And, most importantly, he didn't back down from the pressure.

"Very much so," coach Vic Fangio said when asked if he was impressed with Williams performance. "But I've been impressed with him since the day he got here."

His one downfall of the night came on the Broncos 20-play drive. Facing a fourth-and-two on the Chiefs eight yard line, Williams was handed the ball but had nowhere to go, resulting in a loss of a yard and a turnover on downs. Williams said it was just a miscommunication — he thought it was going under gun but it went under center.

"A game this big for first place, I feel like we could have played better," Williams said.

Still, Williams understands that it was a career-night for him, potentially a signal of what's to come for the young running back. He proved, in just his 12th career game, that he can be a guy the Broncos can rely on.

"Even though I played good, the locker room is still not happy," he said. "It was alright. But it was hard to celebrate after a loss, especially after the Chiefs."

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

