Gonzalez named Offensive Player of the Year

By From staff reports
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago
Southern Nash’s Jared Gonzalez (10) manuevers with the ball around a Bunn defender during a Sept. 15 game at Southern Nash. Gonzalez was selected Offensive Player of the Year by 2-A/3-A Big East Conference coaches.

Southern Nash senior forward Jared Gonzalez was saluted by league boys soccer coaches as the 2-A/3-A Big East Conference Offensive Player of the Year after helping the 3-A Firebirds go unbeaten in claiming the conference championship.

Gonzalez led a contingent of six Firebirds on the All-Big East team that includes senior midfielder Raul Nunez III, senior Ramiro Rangel and sophomore Frank Gonzalez. This is the second all-conference honor for each of them. Nunez and Frank Gonzalez each made the 3-A All-Big East Conference team in the spring 2021 season while Jared Gonzalez and Rangel were All-Big East selections as sophomores in the fall of 2019.

Also selected to the all-conference team from Southern Nash are Isidro Leon and Jonny Robles.

Jared Gonzalez led the Firebirds with 32 goals and 81 points to go with 17 assists. He scored in 21 of Southern Nash’s 25 games as the Firebirds posted their best record ever at 23-3-1. One of their losses was a forfeit loss in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3-A playoffs.

Firebirds head coach Carlos Barron, who was voted Big East Coach of the Year by his peers, described Jared Gonzalez as a “natural soccer player” who “elevates the others around him.”

Pushing Gonzalez was Nunez, who was right behind him with 31 goals and 80 points while doling out one more assist with 18 total. The two were the cornerstones of Southern Nash’s success, Barron said.

“Jared is a very mature man who has a high soccer IQ,” Barron said. “He is a natural and very gifted soccer play. I’m very eager to see what the future has in store for him and Raul!”

Frank Gonzalez notched 15 goals while Robles added 10 goals for Southern Nash.

Firebirds junior defender Mason Wells was accorded an honorable mention.

Ethan Hall of second-place Franklinton was saluted as the Defensive Player of the Year while the other all-conference picks were Conner Hollerman, Ryan Martinez, Josh Nunnery and Fonzie Flowers of Franklinton; Coleman Neal, Hunt Qualls, Balmoris Gonzalez and Doug Merritt of Roanoke Rapids; Geritt Coombs, Jose Reyes and Liam Catalan of Bunn; David Daughtry, Brian Nowell and Kealin Yarrell of Rocky Mount; Adam McCarthy and Brantley Miller of Northern Nash; Matthew Walston and Christian Vazquez-Wheeler of Nash Central and Alan Acosta and Jael Aquilar of Louisburg.

Honorable mention went to Franklinton’s Landon Heller, Roanoke Rapids’ Logan Williams, Bunn’s Mike Torres, Rocky Mount’s Joshua Martinez, Northern Nash’s Carson Richardson, Nash Central’s Alex Trejo and Louisburg’s Julian Nolasco.

