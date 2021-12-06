ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0dF1U0mC00 After adding over 682,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 770,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ, metro area consists of Lehigh County, Northampton County, Warren County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 0.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Allentown residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 2.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Allentown residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Warren County, New Jersey. There were an average of 0.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Warren County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Allentown with available data.

Case growth in the Allentown metro area varies widely at the county level. In Carbon County, for example, there were an average of 3.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Allentown and far more than the case growth rate in Warren County.

Just as Warren County has the slowest case growth in the Allentown area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of December 2, there were a total of 12,505.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Warren County, the fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,869.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Warren County, unemployment peaked at 14.4% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 7.2%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending December 2. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 2 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 25 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Warren County 105,862 0.3 2.3 12,505.0 246.5
2 Northampton County 302,809 0.8 2.3 16,032.5 269.5
3 Lehigh County 365,052 0.9 2.4 14,508.9 263.8
4 Carbon County 63,887 3.0 2.9 15,687.1 333.4

