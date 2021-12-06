ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Billy Napier arrives in Gainesville

By Madeline Adams, KLFY
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cjM7_0dF1TNxR00

GAINESVILLE, Fl (KLFY) – The Billy Napier era of Florida Gators football officially began on Sunday.

The former Ragin’ Cajuns head coach arrived in Gainesville with his family, and Napier was formally introduced as head coach.

Napier signed a 7-year $51.8 million deal with the Gators.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Napier vowed to build the best football team in the SEC.

“We must have a championship approach in every thing we do. Every decision, every habit along the way is made with the end goal in mind, and that is to be a champion.”

“I kept on hearing certain descriptions over and over again, words like genuine, authentic, organized, detailed, disciplined, to have consistency and sustained success,” Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin says. “Those are the traits that are going to be imperative.”

Napier also took a moment to thank Louisiana.

“I’d like to publicly thank the University of Louisiana, Dr. Savoie and Dr. Maggard; the players; our staff; the entire community of Lafayette, Louisiana, Acadiana for all that they did for myself and our family and for the leadership opportunity,” Napier says. “For the belief in myself. Couldn’t be more thankful for what those people did to impact me.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

REPORT: Kevin Faulk will not be kept on staff as LSU RBs coach

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Three-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk will not be kept on staff at LSU as the running backs coach, according to a report from Brody Miller of The Athletic. The former LSU and Carencro standout spent the last four seasons with the Tigers. Faulk spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as […]
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY News 10

Ragin Cajuns beat McNeese, 83-68 on the hardwood

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana ended the first half on a 20-6 run then outscored the McNeese 22-12 in the first 10 minutes of the second half to pull away with an 83-68 win over the Cowboys on Wednesday night in the Cajundome. McNeese led 29-25 with 7:24 to play in the first half, a lead that was […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

WR Decoldest Crawford and TE Max Johnson decommit from LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford decommitted from LSU Tuesday evening via Twitter. The 2022 recruit out of Green Oaks in Shreveport had been committed to the Tigers since October of 2019. He has offers from fifteen other schools including; Ole Miss, USC, and Nebraska, etc. That is not the only roster […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Lafayette, LA
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

Saints leading wideout to miss three games

METAIRIE, LA. – The Saints go into this weekend without wide receiver Deonte Harris. He has been suspended for three games without pay from a DWI back in July. His appeal was denied in November. This is unfortunate for the Saints with already so many players injured. Harris is the Saints leading receiver with 523 […]
NFL
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy