Lafayette, LA

Cajuns to face Marshall in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

By KLFY, Madeline Adams
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – No. 16/17/23 Louisiana has accepted an invitation to the 2021 New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, to take on Conference USA’s Marshall. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The primetime matchup will be Louisiana’s first trip to New Orleans for the postseason contest since 2016 and the sixth time since 2011. With the invitation, the Ragin’ Cajuns will be appearing in their 11th bowl game and own an official record of 6-2.

Marshall finished the 2021 regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in C-USA play. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Louisiana is currently 12-1 on the season and clinched its first outright Sun Belt Conference Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, with a thrilling 24-16 victory over App State at Cajun Field.

