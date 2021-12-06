ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Enbridge says aggressive climate policies shortening life of its pipelines

redlakenationnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaced with growing uncertainties over the future of fossil fuels, Enbridge wants to cut by a decade the...

www.redlakenationnews.com

jwnenergy.com

Enbridge sees two options for pipelines after contracting failed

Enbridge Inc. is evaluating two tolling options for its vast Mainline oil pipeline network after a proposal to offer long-term contracts to keep the conduits full was rejected by Canada’s energy regulator. North America’s largest pipeline company will either pursue a modified, incentive-based version of its current arrangement, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

U.S. Companies Seeking 100% Renewables Still Use Fossil Fuel

U.S. companies with contracts to buy only renewable power are still relying heavily on fossil fuels because of a lack of clean-energy supplies, a Columbia University study has shown. American firms have to draw between 20% and 50% of their electricity from regional electric grids -- heavy on fossil fuels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
climatecentral.org

Growing Public Climate Concern in 2021

Along with 2021’s extreme heat, wildfires, hurricanes, and floods, we saw a remarkable increase in the American public’s understanding and concern about climate change. Most Americans think that global warming is happening and harming Americans now, according to new survey results from Yale University and George Mason University.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Minnesota State
Mic

This is what it means to decolonize climate policy

Our Streets is a column by writer and reporter Ray Levy Uyeda that highlights activists, artists, and organizers who are doing the work and reclaiming power for the people. As the stakes of climate change worsen, and as the years remaining to truly halt the worst impacts of a crisis situation tick away, there is finally serious government interest in shifting away from fossil fuels. The problem that remains is how to go about it. Federal intervention usually comes via regulations on the economy and production, which are often met with outcry about jobs lost and government overreach. In recent years, however, there has been a new recognition that regulation isn’t the only path forward. Instead, global leaders can look to a longstanding source of climate knowledge: Indigenous people.
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
oilandgas360.com

WPC 2021: ConocoPhillips CEO says U.S. government holds back oil supply

(Bloomberg) –In the debate over why U.S. oil producers haven’t added additional supply, the boss of ConocoPhillips lays the blame squarely with the government. An increasingly bitter war of words has developed between the Biden administration, which has called for more production to alleviate high energy prices, and an U.S. oil and gas sector that has kept output relatively flat while criticizing White House regulatory moves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
redlakenationnews.com

White Earth Reservation Business Committee presents their Midterm Report

Here is the recording from the Naytahwaush meeting Dec 1, 2021. Here is the summary of our Midterm Report. We are working on a website soon. White Earth Clean Energy Development Initiative Mid-Point Report. On November 17, 2021, Total Spectrum and the White Earth Venture Partners submitted a Mid-Point Report...
WHITE EARTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Climate Policy#Indigenous
themissouritimes.com

Spire STL Pipeline preserved while FERC weighs its fate

The Spire STL Pipeline can remain in operation for the time being after federal regulators issued a temporary certificate Friday evening. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted to offer the pipeline a temporary certificate of public convenience and necessity to remain active while the commission weighs its ultimate approval. Spire has three business days to accept the offer in writing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WXYZ

Spotlight on the News: Inside the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline controversy

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 2, Spotlight on the News will go inside the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline controversy. With so many political, legal and environmental issues at stake, should it and will it ever be shutdown? We explore one of many perspectives. Our guests will include Beth Wallace, Manager of Conservation Partnerships at the National Wildlife Federation - Great Lakes Region; and Jeffrey Insko, Author and Professor of English & American Studies, Oakland University.
DETROIT, MI
Motley Fool

Enbridge Has $2 Billion Burning a Hole in Its Pockets

Enbridge is expecting to generate $2 billion in excess cash flow in 2022 above what it needs for capital investment and dividends. Right now it hasn't decided what to do with that money, but investors should keep a close eye on the direction it goes. Given the company's fee-based business...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
spectrumnews1.com

Oil demand, climate change clash in California pipeline plan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposal to replace an oil pipeline that was shut down in 2015 after causing California's worst coastal spill in 25 years is inching though a government review, even as the state moves toward banning gas-powered vehicles and oil drilling. Consideration of the $300 million proposal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
invezz.com

Is Enbridge stock a buy or sell amid unfavourable pipeline ruling?

Enbridge shares edged lower by 1.73% on Tuesday. Its application to sell pipeline contracts long-term instead of monthly was rejected by the regulator. Analysts think the rejection could hurt ENB’s bottom line. On Tuesday, Enbridge Inc. (BER:EN3) shares fell by 1.73% after its application to offer pipeline contracts long-term rather...
STOCKS
jwnenergy.com

Regulator rejects Enbridge’s Mainline pipeline system contracting proposal

Canada’s main energy regulator has rejected Enbridge Inc.’s proposal to fill its Mainline pipeline network through long-term contracts. The Calgary-based pipeline giant had applied to enter into long-term contracts for 90 per cent of the Mainline system’s capacity. The pipeline’s demand has exceeded capacity over the past few years. Enbridge...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia plans to convert coal power stations to hydrogen plants

An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

