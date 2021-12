Jacob “Jake” Danielson, 20, of Waverly, Iowa died on Nov. 25 in a car accident in Waverly. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Mark Anderson from St. Paul’s’ Lutheran Church & School officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also an hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly.

