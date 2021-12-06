ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEA and NHS project to look at Covid's effect on mental health

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new collaboration between an NHS mental health trust and a university will look at how young people have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The University of East Anglia (UEA) has funded the project run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. A report earlier this year found...

www.bbc.com

Sunderland Echo

How to look after your mental health this winter

Darker days and longer nights can bring a salvo of perennial challenges especially for our mental health. However enticing cosy nights in may be, there is no getting away from the fact that fewer daylight hours and inclement weather may mean low mood for many. So the findings of a...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Cancer Caregivers Face Mental Health Struggles During COVID-19 Pandemic

Over two-thirds of unpaid caregivers of people living with cancer in the United States report that their emotional and mental health has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 66% reporting that the pandemic has made caregiving harder overall, according to a survey of more than 100 US cancer caregivers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Change in Japanese children's 24-hour movement guidelines and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Specialized guidelines are required for the health behaviors of vulnerable populations such as children. This is especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein major lifestyle changes have occurred, especially among young children. The present study aims to use longitudinal data to understand changes in the physical activity, screen time, sleep, and mental health of preschoolers in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic period. Subjective and objective measures were used to assess the variables of interest longitudinally. It was found that physical activity, adherence to WHO-recommended screen time, and prosocial behaviors decreased significantly. On the other hand, sedentary time and hyperactivity increased. Our results are consistent with findings from other countries. The implications with respect to outdoor playtime, screen-time in the context of online learning during the pandemic, and the effects of parents' mental health on preschool-aged children are discussed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Uea#Nhs#Mental Health Care#Bbc Radio Norfolk
MedicalXpress

How to protect your mental health in the face of uncertainty and another COVID variant

Reports about the latest COVID variant of concern, Omicron, have exploded all over the news. No sooner had we learned its name, it had arrived in Australia. Waves of familiar dread are washing ashore for many, just when there was fresh hope we would soon put all this behind us. Will there be masks and lockdowns again? Will we need booster shots? What about border closures?
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

'My mental health will suffer': Telegraph readers on Covid restrictions and the week's other big stories

On Tuesday, new Government rules on masks came into effect, whereby fines of £200 will be handed out to people in England who fail to wear masks on public transport and in shops. The move was made amid concerns surrounding the spread of the omicron variant. In response, Telegraph readers shared their thoughts on the reintroduction of face masks.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental Health
Health
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Coronavirus
Newsday

Free mental health support to focus on "results of COVID'

As the omicron variant has reached Long Island, community and state officials are offering crisis counselors to residents providing anonymous and confidential mental health support. Sayville-based Community Ambulance Co. is partnering with Youth Enrichment Services and NY Project Hope, New York State’s COVID-19 crisis counseling program, to offer free confidential...
SAYVILLE, NY
Montclarion

#FocusDisruption: COVID-19, Mental Health and the Holidays

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has infiltrated our holiday season and changed it in ways we’ve never seen before. This holiday season marks the second year where COVID-19 has been around. The holidays last year were very different from the past. We were nervous about the pandemic and how it was...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Independent

Mental health should be at the forefront of today’s workplace

Prioritising well-being in the workspace, along with optimised office space, enhances the productivity of employees and businesses. Mental health and wellbeing support is needed more than ever. A recent YouGov survey showed 37 per cent of employees in the UK are suffering worse mental health now compared to pre-Covid levels. The same survey found work had a big impact on mental health figures, where 66 per cent of respondents attributed worsening mental health to their work life, and 28 per cent believing their employer is currently not doing enough to safeguard their mental health. According to Westfield Health, mental health-related workplace absenteeism cost the UK economy £14 billion in 2020.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Lifestyle and mental health 1Â year into COVID-19

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02702-4, published online 02 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The Funding section was incomplete. "Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg." "The project was funded by J-PAL North America. Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg.". Additionally, FigureÂ 2...
MENTAL HEALTH
kvrr.com

NDSU seminar discusses the impact of COVID-19 on educators’ mental health

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – COVID-19 has unleashed a wave of innovation in education. University researchers are showcasing the impact this shift has on educators. At the NDSU Public Health Seminar, researchers discussed the impact of the rapid shift to online learning. The session focused on research conducted by Andrea Huseth-Zosel...
FARGO, ND
Washington Times

Health officials warn of COVID-19 youth mental health crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a mental illness crisis among America’s youth as it redirects their normal social activities into increased social media and screen time, according to public health officials. Mitch Prinstein, chief science officer at the American Psychological Association, said Thursday that COVID-19 isolation has intensified suicidal...
MENTAL HEALTH
Axios

Report: COVID exacerbated young people's "unprecedented" mental health challenges

The U.S. surgeon general warned on Tuesday young people face "unprecedented" mental health challenges — and the pandemic has only made matters worse. Why it matters: Depression, suicidal ideation and emergency room visits for mental health reasons have risen significantly in young people, according to the 53-page advisory from the country's top physician, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy.
MENTAL HEALTH
cbs4indy.com

COVID-19 pandemic further exposing mental health crisis in nation’s youth

INDIANAPOLIS — As the nation continues to protect our youth from the coronavirus with vaccinations, the U.S. surgeon general is highlighting another ongoing struggle. On Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a new Surgeon General’s Advisory to highlight the urgent need to address the nation’s youth mental health crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Woodlands’ boost to mental health saves NHS and employers millions each year

The mental health benefits gleaned from spending time in the UK’s woodlands saves the NHS and employers around £185m every year, new research suggests.The report found that woodlands save £141m in mental health care costs in England, £26m in Scotland, £13m in Wales and £6m in Northern Ireland.The research, conducted by government-funded company Forest Research, marks the first attempt to quantify the UK’s woodlands’ benefits to the public’s mental health and wellbeing.The saved costs were measured based on those associated with treatment, such as visiting GPs, drug prescriptions, inpatient care and social services, as well as employment-related costs based on...
MENTAL HEALTH

