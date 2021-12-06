ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight area wrestlers to watch this season

By Staff Report The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
The mats are rolled out and the high school wrestling season is just getting started.

Here's eight county athletes to keep an eye on this season:

Rylie Austin, Edgewood, Sr. 106

Took fourth at girls' state meet last year and followed up by becoming Mustangs' first female to qualify for boys' regional meet.

Nicholas Castelluccio, Bloomington South, Sr 145

He was a sectional champ and regional runner-up as a sophomore. After skipping last year, can he pick up where he left off. Brings 53-9 career mark into the season.

Chase Hostetler, Bloomington North, Sr. 160

Cougars top returning competitor looking to take the next step from semistate to Indianapolis. Moving up from 152. He's 49-12 over the past two seasons. Ranked 17th in the state to start the season.

Aiden Reynolds, Bloomington South, Sr. 160

Had a strong finish to his season working as a junior before a concussion at regional stopped his run. Two-time All-Area performer.

Ethan Roudebush, Bloomington South, Sr. 132

Three-year varsity member looking to have a breakout season for the Panthers as he moved up from 126.

Delaney Ruhlman, Bloomington South, Jr. 152

Climbed the ladder all the way to a runner-up finish at state at 138 last year. Brings a 66-7 record into the season and a No. 2 ranking in his weight class. Look for him to dominate and pile up the pins all season long.

Cash Turner, Edgewood, Jr. 138

He'll be focused on getting back to state (he was seventh as a freshman at 106) after getting knocked out in Evansville last season. The rodeo standout's career mark is 66-9. He's ranked 15th in the state.

Marcus Wynalda, Bloomington North, Sr. 285

He's a first-year wrestler, but the athleticism he showed on the football field could make him a dangerous rookie to face.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

