Tuesday's Monroe County boys' basketball matchup

TUESDAY'S BOYS' BASKETBALL MATCHUP

Barr-Reeve (3-1) at Bloomington South (3-0)

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

RADIO: WVNI 95.1 FM.

TWITTER: @JimGordillo.

COACHES: Josh Thompson, 83-7 in 4th year at Barr-Reeve, 193-163 in 15th year overall. J.R. Holmes, 721-226 in 40th year at Bloomington South, 864-344 in 52nd year overall.

LAST OUTING: Barr-Reeve defeated Orleans, 61-39. Bloomington South defeated Bedford North Lawrence, 33-24.

SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Barr-Reeve, 1-0.

OUTLOOK: South had problems getting much offense going at Bedford while missing starter Brock Kincaid and this game won't stay much beyond deliberate, either. Not many players are back from last year's meeting when Barr-Reeve opened its new gymnasium but the Vikes have the best one in 6-3 Hagen Knepp (13 ppg). Senior Kayden Graber (9 ppg, 6 apg) has stepped up this year. Only loss came on a last-second 3 by Terre Haute South after Knepp went down early with an ankle injury.

—JIM GORDILLO