Las Vegas, NV

New historic west side park pays tribute to Las Vegas trailblazers

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
A new park on Las Vegas' historic west side opened this weekend and pays tribute to community trailblazers.

The Historic Westside Legacy Park contains memorials to those who've made an impact in that neighborhood throughout the years. Nominations are open for additional honorees here.

The park, located on Lake Mead Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard, is a partnership between Clark County and the City of Las Vegas.

PREVIOUS: The 'Historic Westside Revitalization' group aims to improve historic Las Vegas neighborhood

