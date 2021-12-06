12-Foot Menorah Made Of Legos Constructed At Temple In River Edge, N.J.

RIVER EDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As Chanukah comes to a close, families in New Jersey came together for a special celebration on Sunday.

They worked to build a huge menorah out of Legos .

CBS2 was there as the group topped off the 12-foot structure at a temple in River Edge .

Architect Stephen Schwartz helped guide the families through the whole process.

“This is bigger than life. This is probably the biggest menorah you’ve ever seen,” Schwartz said.

“Learning to come together by building something and putting the pieces together, like rebuilding the pieces of our community after a pandemic. There’s just a lot of synergy here. It’s really amazing,” said Rabbi Jim Stoloff of Temple Avodat Shalom.

The architect said he provided about 100,000 Lego blocks.