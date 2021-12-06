‘The Pink Pamper’ Provides Families With Toys And Pajamas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Santa’s sleigh arrived a little early in the South Hills on Sunday.

Volunteers loaded up cars with bags of boxes of toys and pajamas for local families.

The non-profit organization, The Pink Pamper, held a massive distribution event in Bethel Park.

The organization’s gift fund supports hundreds of children and women each year.

“If you look good, you feel good, and to make these ladies heal faster and better, we’re helping with the stress on the holidays so they have a normal holiday,” said Marian Geisler, the president and founder of The Pink Pamper.

“We have donations from all over,” said Lea Ann Rattigan, Vice President of The Pink Pamper. “We even had private people say, ‘I’ll take a family.’ So they went out and did the shopping themselves.

They raised over $10,000 this year and had help from the Bethel Park Girls Volleyball team and other charitable elves.

$5,000 worth of toys alone, along with dozens of pairs of pajamas donated by Pajama Pals, were part of another charitable mission from students in the Bethel Park School District.

