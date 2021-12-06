Reward Doubled In Cold Case Murder Of Heidi Morningstar

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are doubling the reward in hopes of solving a murder that dates back to the 1970’s.

In 1976, 12-year-old Heidi Morningstar disappeared in the middle of the night from her home in Ambridge.

Her parents had been called away for a family emergency.

Her body was discovered the next day in a yard in Edgeworth.

No one was ever arrested.

From December 5 through December 12, the reward for information leading to a conviction will be doubled to $10,000.