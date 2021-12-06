ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends Use Steelers Tailgate To Raise Money For Veterans

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Steeler Sunday, dedicated Steelers fans have their favorite parking lots on the North Shore.

For one group, in one lot, they gave back to the community.

Beginning in 2011, a group of friends who shared the same tailgating space, The Red Lot 7B Foundation, has raised more than $100,000.

Every September the group holds a lobster boil with all of the proceeds benefiting charity.

Today, they made donations to the It’s About The Warrior Foundation and two other charities.

“It’s fun and it’s easy, it’s something we do when we tailgate, we have a great time, and if we can raise some money for some charities while doing it, it’s that much more satisfying,” said Sean Carmody.

It’s About The Warrior is a local non-profit group that helps post-9/11 veterans and their families in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

