Northbound San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara Reopened After Pedestrian Fatal

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Northbound lanes of San Tomas Expressway reopened early Monday, nearly nine hours after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car.

Santa Clara police tweeted about the collision at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, saying the roadway was closed in the northbound direction between Scott Boulevard and the Central Expressway indefinitely due to the crash.

At 5 a.m., police emailed — “The roadway has been reopened.”

Investigators said a pedestrian died after being hit by a car Sunday evening on the expressway. The collision was reported about 8:10 p.m. near Scott Boulevard.

Police have not released the name of the person who died.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to have factored in the collision.