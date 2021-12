Lamborghini's metamorphosis from a tractor manufacturer to the maker of supercars like the Sian is an automotive tale that never gets old. To this day, Lamborghini Trattori still produces tractors. Pininfarina seems to have gone in the opposite direction, at least based on its newest concept. After all, this is a design firm famous for beautiful cars like the Ferrari 550 Maranello and the latest Battista all-electric supercar. Now, Pininfarina has designed something totally different - its own tractor with electric propulsion.

