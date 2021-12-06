ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Winnie the Pooh,’ ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ and the Power of Nostalgia

By ISABELLA GONZALEZ, OLIVIA STERN
The Fordham Observer
The Fordham Observer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Theatre Row on West 42nd Street has transformed one of its stages into the Hundred Acre Wood to put on “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaption” for families to experience a brand new story that brings the Disney characters back to life. The musical follows Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore,...

fordhamobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: This holiday season, Winnie the Pooh takes the stage in NYC

Photo: Jake Bazel stars as Winnie the Pooh in a new musical stage adaptation. Photo courtesy of Evan Zimmerman / Provided by JT Public Relations with permission. Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row is now home to Hundred Acre Wood and the characters from the beloved Winnie the Pooh series. Disney and Rockefeller Productions is currently hosting a run of the new musical stage adaptation featuring Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl and Tigger. The family-friendly fun promises to spread some holiday cheer for audience members anxious to get back to the world of theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prima.co.uk

31 of the best Winnie the Pooh quotes to guide you through life

For each of life's unpredictable, soul-searching moments there's a wonderful Winnie the Pooh quote to inspire a life-affirming change. Whether you want to muster the enthusiasm to change your career, or simply fill your mind with positive thoughts, there has never been a children's book so uplifting and utterly enchanting as silly old Winnie the Pooh.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WRAL News

Review: Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' follows safe formula

NEW YORK — One sure sign that Broadway is bouncing back is the arrival of new shows based on hit movies. The latest is “Mrs. Doubtfire” — a sweetly clumsy valentine to broken families from the mid-1990s that arrives in the fraught 2020s. What opened Sunday at the Stephen Sondheim...
BROADWAY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Rob Mcclure
Person
Robin
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Beetlejuice
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ on Broadway is a family-friendly gagfest

The idea of bringing families together, of reminding them that love and tolerance will see them through their problems, has to remain a key Broadway mission. Especially at the holidays. Especially when we’re all so battered by this persistent pandemic. Heck, comforting familial restoration is a public service right now....
MOVIES
New York Post

Broadway director Jerry Zaks on the new ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ and ‘Music Man’ shows

Jerry Zaks has more awards than Kamala has apologies. Pre-pandemic, he manipulated Bette Midler through “Hello, Dolly!” Mid-pandemic, he’s simultaneously directing Hugh Jackman’s “Music Man” redo with Sutton Foster at the Winter Garden plus doing the newie “Mrs. Doubtfire” at the Stephen Sondheim. Zaks: “ ‘Doubtfire,’ where we had to rewrite...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

See Sweet Snaps from the Broadway Opening of Mrs. Doubtfire, Starring Rob McClure

"Mrs. Doubtfire" stars Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese & Analise Scarpaci. Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on December 5. The cast, including Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar, got gussied up and celebrated at Cipriani. Take a look at the fun photos from opening night below, and catch Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre!
MOVIES
broadwaynews.com

Review: ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ does not leap from screen to stage

As the title character in the musical “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the superlative performer Rob McClure tears around the stage like a human tornado. In the role made famous by the inimitable Robin Williams, McClure manages to evoke that actor’s comic genius while forging his own dizzying path into the role. Yes, his voice box is a veritable Spotify of mimicry — playlist including a creditable Donald Trump — as was Williams’s. But McClure is also a fine singer, a nimble dancer (even in the Doubtfire getup) and an actor who captures the character’s antic humor as well as his yearning paternal warmth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hundred Acre Wood
Observer

Aiming for Big Tent Family Fare, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Is Just a Drag

In the past two years there have been two Broadway musicals based on movies about actors who cross-dress out of desperation, creating wildly successful women alter egos who help them become better men. Mrs. Doubtfire is the more irritating one. You can’t blame producers for trying to mine a historically...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’: Theater Review

Strange as it may be to say, getting shut down by the pandemic during previews last year might have been the best thing to happen to the new Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire. For one thing, the long hiatus gave some breathing room between this adaptation of the hit 1993 movie starring Robin Williams and Tootsie, the short-lived Broadway musical also revolving around a straight man who dresses in drag. For another, it provided the opportunity for the creators to do some apparently much-needed tinkering, as evidenced by early reports. Finally, the long theatrical dry spell has created a renewed appetite...
MOVIES
People

Director Chris Columbus Explains Why a Mrs. Doubtfire Sequel Is 'Impossible'

Chris Columbus, who famously directed the Robin Williams and Sally Field classic Mrs. Doubtfire, is opening up about why the film has never had a sequel. While speaking to SF Gate at the SF Film Awards on Monday, Columbus, 63, discussed the award-winning movie, which was set and filmed in San Francisco, as well as his friendship with the late Williams, who died by suicide in 2014. He was 63 years old.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
LSU Reveille

Timeless Nostalgia 11/19/21

This week we returned back to unearthing funky and soulful gems. Catch the funk every Friday from 11pm to 1am. Ain't Nothin' Goin' On But The Rent - Gwen Guthrie. I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near) Solid - Ashford & Simpson. Keep On Movin' - Soul II Soul, Caron...
MUSIC
Albert Lea Tribune

Relive the nostalgia of ‘A Christmas Story’

Albert Lea Community Theatre is bringing a classic holiday movie to the stage this weekend with “A Christmas Story, The Musical.”. Directed by father-and-son team Glen and Nick Parsons, the musical features 29 actors — 14 adults and 15 children — some of whom are on the stage for the first time, Glen Parsons said.
ALBERT LEA, MN
The New Yorker

Pokémon and the First Wave of Digital Nostalgia

A year ago, Marcus Dewdney, an artist in Toronto, started a project inspired by Pokémon, the beloved series of monster-collecting video games that launched on Game Boy in the United States in 1998. He pulled up images from the 2001 games Pokémon Gold and Silver and, using the image editor paint.net, copied them in his own style, illuminating the rudimentary, decades-old pixelated landscapes with richer colors and patterns. Scant grids of symbolic leaves from the original game became swirls of gnarled trees; straight lines meant to suggest cliffs became craggy, precipitous rock faces. This past March, Dewdney and several other artists completed the entire map of Gold and Silver—which can be explored screen by screen on a dedicated Web site. Now the group is working on overhauling the original Pokémon games, Red and Blue. Viewers of Dewdney’s images often comment, “This is how I saw it in my head as a kid,” he told me. “That’s the feeling I want to evoke. It’s when I look back and get that fuzzy, nostalgic feeling.” (He first played Pokémon Red at the age of five, choosing Charmander.)
VIDEO GAMES
The Fordham Observer

‘Caroline, or Change’ Offers Its Two Cents on the Human Condition

“Change come, fast and change come slow, but change come, Caroline Thibodeaux.” Lyrics like this permeate throughout the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of “Caroline, or Change,” offering a sense of comfort in the current turbulent state of society. Transferring from a critically acclaimed run on the West End, “Caroline, or Change” encourages Broadway audiences to embrace life and the changes that come with it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Fordham Observer

Where in the (Center of the) World Are You?

Kreena Vora, FCLC ’23 is the Fun and Games editor at The Observer. She is majoring in Mathematics, minoring in French and spending a considerable amount of time on the Ram Van this year. She enjoys cooking, watching movies and finding new coffee shops. Corbin Gregg, FCLC ’22, is an...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Fordham Observer

The Fordham Observer

New York City, NY
306
Followers
838
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan. Follow for coverage of news, arts, sports, photos, videos, opinions, and more.

 https://fordhamobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy