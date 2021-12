Virginia Tech football… ain’t; dead… yet men!!!. The Hokies upset the frenchies over in C.ville, uVa last Saturday afternoon, stormed the field, planted the seed of the flag right in the midfield “V”-formation logo, and lived to bowl another G.D. day!!! Zima for everyone… berets/brie for life! As the cavaliers have to be sick to their damn stomach’s after getting cucked good-n-hard by the Commonwealth Cup itself! “hoooooo are you? hoo-hoo, hoo-hoo???” (And oui-oui hooVa… my Word of the Day did indeed leave a Bronco-busted mark…)

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO