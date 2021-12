The Ralf Rangnick era has yet to officially begin, but there is a ton of excitement about where this club is heading. However, the future can be scary and loaded with false optimism. By saying that, it is important to realize the club’s current situation and how it can be fixed for the short term, which is this season. That all starts with identifying the type of team Rangnick wants and the style he wants to play.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO