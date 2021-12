The estate of an 11-year-old Arkansas boy killed when his stepfather crashed a company car has sued the company’s insurance carriers for payment of a $3.4 million judgment. In October, a Washington County Circuit Court jury awarded $3.4 million to the administrator for the estate of the boy, Tyner Hammitt. Hammitt’s family had sued his stepfather, Michael Guest, and the company he worked for, Spectrum Paint Co. of Tulsa, alleging they were negligent because Guest had been drinking beer at a customer’s house before the fatal crash on Jan. 3, 2019.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO