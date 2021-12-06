ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Yutu rover spots 'mysterious hut' on far side of the Moon

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA post to Chinese social media site qq.com describes the object as a "mysterious hut" thanks to its cubic shape. The post was made by "Our Space" – a qq.com account that promotes the feats of China's National Space Agency (CNSA) and appears to have some official approval to do...

China's road to homegrown chip glory looks to be going for a RISC-V future

China's been scammed for billions by rogues in its chase to become a chip powerhouse, though ironically, a free, open-source CPU architecture is emerging as its best bet to create a powerful homegrown chip. China was a winner at this week's RISC-V Summit, with many organizations introducing CPUs based on...
Cube-shaped Object Spotted on the Far Side of the Moon

Ridgewood NJ, Yutu-2, the Chinese rover that landed on the far side of the Moon in 2019, has spotted a cube-shaped object while traversing the Von Kármán crater. An image of the object was captured from 260 feet away, too far for astronomers to figure what it is. The rover...
Astronomers Spot Mysterious Cube on the Moon

Perhaps everybody has heard about that age-old conspiracy theory that aliens living on the Moon had scared away astronauts from ever going there again. One thing’s for sure: it’s difficult to bring a compelling explanation for why humans didn’t return to the Moon in almost half a century. As there...
Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. "I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.
Actual metal being welded in support of the UK's first orbital 'launch platform'

UK rocketeers Orbex have thrown their hat in the ring of Blighty's very own space race by kicking off construction of a Scottish launch platform for its Prime rocket. While UK launch platforms have been heavy on the PowerPoint and CGI-powered visualisations over the years, the work started by Motive Offshore Group on behalf of Orbex involves actual infrastructure.
Satellite images, expert suggest Iranian space launch coming

Iran appears to be preparing for a space launch as negotiations continue in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers, according to an expert and satellite images. The likely blast off at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport comes as Iranian state media has offered a list of upcoming planned satellite launches in the works for the Islamic Republic's civilian space program, which has been beset by a series of failed launches. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that successfully put a satellite into orbit last year. Conducting a launch amid the Vienna talks fits the...
China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. The US Treasury announced the ban on Friday, saying SenseTime's facial recognition programmes were designed in part to be used against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, where UN experts and researchers estimate more than one million have been incarcerated in prison camps. The blacklisting immediately cast a shadow over the company's upcoming IPO plans in Hong Kong, which had been due to take place a week later. It also illustrated the risks investors face from competing sanctions as relations between the world's two biggest economies sour. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
To Deter China, Think Big

Steven Metz, To Deter China, Think Big, No. 511, December 10, 2021. Steven Metz is Professor of National Security and Strategy at the U.S. Army War College. This essay is solely the work of the author and does not represent the official position of the U.S. Army or U.S. Army War College.
SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 astronaut crew flew a meteorite back to space (briefly)

After spending 50,000 years on Earth, a meteorite got the chance to visit space again for almost three days, during the all-civilian Inspiration4 mission in September. Pilot Sian Proctor shared a video on Twitter Friday (Dec. 10) showing a fragment of the immense Canyon Diablo space rock that slammed into northern Arizona, forming Barringer Crater (better known as Meteor Crater.)
