The season for Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is now over. Drake suffered a broken ankle on a violent collision Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Washington safety Deshazor Everett collided into Drake and a pair of Washington defenders trying to tackle the Vegas running back. The thud of helmets and pads crashing into each other could be heard throughout the stadium and was picked up by TV cameras.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO