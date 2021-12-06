ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Myanmar's Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

By GRANT PECK Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Factbox-Legal cases against Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was due on Monday to hear the first verdicts in her trial, 10 months after the military overthrew her elected government and arrested its leadership. The junta has tightly controlled information about the behind-closed-doors trial and has imposed a gag order...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

A timeline of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi’s political life

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of the country’s independence hero, Gen. Aung San, who was assassinated in 1947, less than six months before the country, then called Burma, became independent from Britain. Suu Kyi, 76, moved to New Delhi in 1960 when her mother was...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
The Conversation UK

Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar’s democracy figurehead could face life imprisonment in ‘politically motivated’ prosecution

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to two years in prison over breaches of the country’s COVID restrictions in the first of a number of trials, which – if she is found guilty of all the charges – could bring her a cumulative sentence of more than 100 years. She has been under house arrest since the country’s military took control in February. She denies all accusations against her.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Democracy#Bangkok#Ap
Times Daily

EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Danish impeachment court convicts ex-immigration minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A rarely used impeachment court in Denmark convicted a former immigration minister Monday over a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the partners was a minor. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
AFP

China brands US democracy 'weapon of mass destruction'

China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes. "'Democracy' has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, which also accused the US of having "instigated 'colour revolutions'" overseas.
FOREIGN POLICY
atlantanews.net

US, allies criticise Afghan Taliban for killing of ex-security personnel, asks to investigate such instances

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): Condemning the Afghan Taliban over the alleged summary killings of dozens of former security forces personnel and enforced disappearances, the US and Western countries joined hands, expressing deep concerns over instances of serious human rights abuses, a media report said. The group of nations expressed...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Protest against coronavirus restrictions turns violent in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Police fired teargas and used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks as a demonstration in Brussels over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions turned violent. A few thousand protesters marched peacefully through the centre of the Belgian capital to the neighbourhood which hosts...
PROTESTS
hngn.com

At Least 20 Sudanese Soldiers Die After Ethiopian Troops Ambush Personnel at Border as Survivors Remain Trapped on a Riverbank

Sudanese authorities reported that at least 20 military troops died after encountering Ethiopian forces in an ambush on the two countries' shared border, forcing survivors into the riverbank while waiting for support. The incident occurred on Saturday when Sudanese soldiers were traveling across the Atbara river and were suddenly bombarded...
MILITARY
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS
AFP

Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years

Benin opposition leader and former justice minister Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism before a special court in the capital Porto-Novo. After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou, 47, was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years. Critics say the court, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism. "This court has deliberately decided to penalise an innocent person," Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.
WORLD
Times Daily

Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

LONDON (AP) — Rohingya refugees sued social network powerhouse Facebook for more than $150 billion, accusing it of failing to stop hate speech that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by military rulers and their supporters in Myanmar. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy