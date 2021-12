West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed he's fielding calls from top agents ahead of the January market. Moyes admits he expects to be busy next month. He said, "We're trying to challenge the 'Joneses' at the top of the league and at the moment I think we're doing okay but we're mindful of stepping above our station too soon. I think we have a bit to do to before we prove to the people out there that we can be up there all the time.. We're certainly competitive at the moment and if we can keep that going all season that 'inconsistent' title might go away a little bit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO