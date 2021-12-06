ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Near 2-year delay helped cast freshen up show

By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy and Gabriella are gearing up for a “High School Musical” performance...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Troy, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshen Up#High School Musical
NBC News

Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy