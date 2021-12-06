A Dickens Christmas with a Southern twist

On the 8-mile drive from our house to town, no matter how tightly the windows are rolled up, the pungent scents of the Mississippi countryside can be well appreciated. Such was the case this past late November Saturday. Shortly after topping Stubbs Hill, I detected one of the favorite aromas of my youth, the unmistakable smell of oak logs burning in a real fireplace, warming someone's home on this frosty morning. This particular odor is very distinct from that usually acrid nasal appreciation of smoking piles of wet leaves in the fall...not to mention the unmistakable bouquet of a dead skunk in the middle of the road.

